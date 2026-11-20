A disappointment, then, that Cunk On Cinema is not as sharp as the character’s previous outings. The voiceover is excellent, as illuminating as it is wicked, but the interviews are patchier. Cunk’s questions occasionally feel like punchlines in search of a joke, particularly when compared to her previous masterpieces, like when standing in front of Edvard Munch’s The Scream she had asked an art historian, “Drew Barrymore dies at the start of this painting, doesn’t she?” It is a question so magnificently wrong that it somehow becomes right. Even Michael Bay, a man with an inflammable filmography, struggles to heat up the interviews this time. The interviews are its weakest link.