Prepare to have your ears rewired. The persistent malapropisms, ridiculous puns and non sequiturs of Philomena Cunk are back for she is looking at cinema. The magnificently ill-informed TV presenter created by Charlie Brooker and played by Diane Morgan, gives us six episodes of Cunk On Cinema (Netflix), each less than 15 minutes long. In theory, this means you can get through the entire history of the moving image—from the Lumiere Brothers to AI—in less time than it takes to get to the interval of Ramayana.
Prepare to have your ears rewired. The persistent malapropisms, ridiculous puns and non sequiturs of Philomena Cunk are back for she is looking at cinema. The magnificently ill-informed TV presenter created by Charlie Brooker and played by Diane Morgan, gives us six episodes of Cunk On Cinema (Netflix), each less than 15 minutes long. In theory, this means you can get through the entire history of the moving image—from the Lumiere Brothers to AI—in less time than it takes to get to the interval of Ramayana.
Despite the character’s utter witlessness, she somehow manages to shine a light on basic film-history, and I daresay casual viewers may pick up a thing or two. Here she is proclaiming that Quentin Tarantino’s name means “five spiders” in Italian, there she is, just as seriously, joining the dots to explain how Russian montage and German Expressionism helped transform cinema from a technological novelty into an art form. There is, as they say, something for everybody. That is the Cunk way.
Despite the character’s utter witlessness, she somehow manages to shine a light on basic film-history, and I daresay casual viewers may pick up a thing or two. Here she is proclaiming that Quentin Tarantino’s name means “five spiders” in Italian, there she is, just as seriously, joining the dots to explain how Russian montage and German Expressionism helped transform cinema from a technological novelty into an art form. There is, as they say, something for everybody. That is the Cunk way.
A disappointment, then, that Cunk On Cinema is not as sharp as the character’s previous outings. The voiceover is excellent, as illuminating as it is wicked, but the interviews are patchier. Cunk’s questions occasionally feel like punchlines in search of a joke, particularly when compared to her previous masterpieces, like when standing in front of Edvard Munch’s The Scream she had asked an art historian, “Drew Barrymore dies at the start of this painting, doesn’t she?” It is a question so magnificently wrong that it somehow becomes right. Even Michael Bay, a man with an inflammable filmography, struggles to heat up the interviews this time. The interviews are its weakest link.
The climax, on the other hand, packs a wallop. The series closes with a single-take stroll through a Hollywood studio, where Cunk rhapsodizes about the glamour and old-world charms of filmmaking before conversationally cutting towards the industry’s seamiest, most depressing realities. She imagines sounds one may hear in a studio, romanticizing “the clickety-clack of a tap-dance troupe rehearsing a number,” but moves to “Listen closely and you’ll hear a producer zipping up his flies as he leaves a starlet’s trailer, and yes, the flutter of paper as he hands a tear-stained NDA to his ashen-faced assistant.”
Philomena Cunk has evolved considerably since her early appearances in Brooker’s Weekly Wipe and Cunk on Britain. The character’s origins are rooted in the tradition of fake television personalities, fictional interviewers whose confidence is inversely proportional to their intelligence. Martin Short’s Jiminy Glick, a supremely self-satisfied interviewer, helped establish the comic possibilities of the deliberately disastrous interview, a tradition that found another incarnation in Zach Galifianakis’s Between Two Ferns. But Cunk is different.
Where Glick is an absurdly inflated ego and Galifianakis’s interviewer is aggressively confrontational, Cunk is simply, superbly ignorant. She isn’t trying to humiliate her subjects. She is trying to understand them, but the trouble is that her understanding of almost everything is fundamentally defective. Her questions are not weapons. They are symptoms.
In an age when television presenters and assorted microphone-wielding morons routinely dispense bile, conspiracy theories and casual viciousness, Cunk’s brand of stupidity is nearly therapeutic. She makes jokes about genitals. She mangles historical facts. She reads her questions out wrong. She can’t pronounce Titanic. Yet by comparison, she is extremely benign.
Consider Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G, the pioneering creation who helped popularize the modern ambush-interview format. His recent in Ali G: Who Iz I? (Amazon Prime) has attracted considerable criticism with campaigners accusing the character of trading in racist caricatures. The cultural weather has changed. The joke relied on racial and cultural stereotypes that have not aged particularly gracefully. The problem with satire is that the people being lampooned don’t always get to share the punchline.
Cunk escapes much of this toxicity because her ignorance is universal. She doesn’t particularly dislike anyone. She simply doesn’t know enough about anything to be dangerous.
Her creator, Charlie Brooker, has spent much of his career exploring precisely the opposite phenomenon: the terrible consequences of people knowing just enough to be dangerous. From the savage television criticism of Screenwipe and Newswipe to the media absurdism of Weekly Wipe, Brooker has built a formidable reputation as a satirist with a particular gift for identifying the ridiculousness hiding in plain sight. His greatest achievement, of course, is Black Mirror (Netflix).
Set in recognizable near-futures, its astonishing early episodes held up a dark mirror to our technological appetites. We recognized ourselves in people being led down increasingly disturbing paths by devices, platforms and innovations that promised to make life easier while making us considerably less human. The first two seasons were extraordinary. But the show has gradually lost its capacity to astonish and alarm us. Technology has caught up with its nightmares, and sometimes overtaken them. What once seemed like a dystopian prediction now feels like… Wednesday.
Cunk, on the other hand, is easier to consume. We are never going to outgrow idiots who shouldn’t be behind microphones since there seem to be more of them by the hour. We aren’t likely to outgrow bad puns and dick jokes either. The consideration, however, is this: in these overstimulated times of too many screens and too little attention, does it really take dick jokes and bad puns to make us sit through a history lesson?
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.