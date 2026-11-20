Prepare to have your ears rewired. The persistent malapropisms, ridiculous puns and non sequiturs of Philomena Cunk are back for she is looking at cinema. The magnificently ill-informed TV presenter created by Charlie Brooker and played by Diane Morgan, gives us six episodes of Cunk On Cinema (Netflix), each less than 15 minutes long. In theory, this means you can get through the entire history of the moving image—from the Lumiere Brothers to AI—in less time than it takes to get to the interval of Ramayana.