Peter Nagy (1959-2026): The curator-gallerist who shaped the course of contemporary art in India

I got to know Peter closely when he invited me in 2013 to be one of the curators of the United Art Fair along with Ram Rahman, Heidi Fichtner, Alka Pande and Mayank Mansingh Kaul. It was a learning curve for me and I saw a real professional at work, with his eye for detail and planning. Today, I look back at his acerbic wit, and his frank and forthright manner. What set him apart from other gallerists was that he was first and foremost an artist. He understood the artistic process and was happiest when planning and mounting exhibitions. Artist Manisha Parekh recounts that every exchange with him was a learning curve, an opportunity to see things differently. It is a sentiment echoed by Jain, who in her tribute to him said, “He was my teacher. My guide. My mentor. He meant the world to me. I’m devastated and I feel his loss to my bones.”