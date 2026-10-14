Peter Nagy (1959-2026): The curator-gallerist who shaped the course of contemporary art in India

On 3 October, I messaged Peter Nagy to ask how he was doing. I had noticed his sudden absence from Instagram, a platform that he was normally very active on. Perturbed when he did not respond immediately, I messaged Aparajita Jain, executive director, Nature Morte, to ask if all was well. She replied that he was undergoing treatment in New York, which had taken a toll on him. A few days later I was happy to see a picture of Peter on a flight. The second part of The Evolution of the Soothsayer, a show commemorating Nature Morte India’s 30 years of existence, was due to open in a few weeks at the new space in Gulmohar Park. Peter was helming the exhibition. However, this morning I woke up to the devastating news that he was no longer with us.
On 3 October, I messaged Peter Nagy to ask how he was doing. I had noticed his sudden absence from Instagram, a platform that he was normally very active on. Perturbed when he did not respond immediately, I messaged Aparajita Jain, executive director, Nature Morte, to ask if all was well. She replied that he was undergoing treatment in New York, which had taken a toll on him. A few days later I was happy to see a picture of Peter on a flight. The second part of The Evolution of the Soothsayer, a show commemorating Nature Morte India’s 30 years of existence, was due to open in a few weeks at the new space in Gulmohar Park. Peter was helming the exhibition. However, this morning I woke up to the devastating news that he was no longer with us.
How do you encapsulate such a multifaceted life? Peter, who studied at the Parsons School of Design, really came into his own when he co-founded Nature Morte with fellow artist Alan Belcher in New York’s East Village at the start of the 1980s. It became important enough to be featured in the summer issue of the magazine Artforum. In a review of the exhibition, Nature Morte, 1982-1988, at the gallery Ehrlich-Steinberg, the reviewer mentioned, “A Xerox collage by Nagy titled Nature Morte Timeline, 1984, maps the space’s evolution onto a winding racetrack, as if following the ever-accelerating twists and turns of market speculation, while still betting on the underdog. The sought-after prize was less liquid currency than cultural cachet.”
How do you encapsulate such a multifaceted life? Peter, who studied at the Parsons School of Design, really came into his own when he co-founded Nature Morte with fellow artist Alan Belcher in New York’s East Village at the start of the 1980s. It became important enough to be featured in the summer issue of the magazine Artforum. In a review of the exhibition, Nature Morte, 1982-1988, at the gallery Ehrlich-Steinberg, the reviewer mentioned, “A Xerox collage by Nagy titled Nature Morte Timeline, 1984, maps the space’s evolution onto a winding racetrack, as if following the ever-accelerating twists and turns of market speculation, while still betting on the underdog. The sought-after prize was less liquid currency than cultural cachet.”
Photographer Ram Rahman, who first met Peter in New York, reminisces, “Before he finally settled in India. Peter had studied graphic design and he started using maps, building plans to paint in black and white canvases. These evolved into graphic colour images. His work always had an art historic or historic base.”
A catalyst for Indian art
After the gallery in New York shut shop, Peter moved to India in 1992. While he initially showed his works at an exhibition at the Hungarian Cultural Centre, he soon donned the mantle of a curator and gallerist, a role that he would excel in. He organised a number of pop-up shows at the Lokayata, a domed gallery in Hauz Khas, in the 1990s before starting his own gallery in Delhi in 1997. He named it Nature Morte as well.
Peter had a keen eye for spotting talent and was responsible for nurturing the career of a generation of young artists such as Bharti Kher, Jitish Kallat, Manisha Parekh, Subodh Gupta, L.N. Tallur, to name just a few. Talking about his legacy, Kher reminisces, “Peter was a visionary for the arts in India. When he arrived as a gallerist, he was the catalyst that Indian art desperately needed to push forward. He loved art and artists, but he also loved India. It was his spiritual home. I’m bereft. My dearest friend of 30 years is gone.”
I got to know Peter closely when he invited me in 2013 to be one of the curators of the United Art Fair along with Ram Rahman, Heidi Fichtner, Alka Pande and Mayank Mansingh Kaul. It was a learning curve for me and I saw a real professional at work, with his eye for detail and planning. Today, I look back at his acerbic wit, and his frank and forthright manner. What set him apart from other gallerists was that he was first and foremost an artist. He understood the artistic process and was happiest when planning and mounting exhibitions. Artist Manisha Parekh recounts that every exchange with him was a learning curve, an opportunity to see things differently. It is a sentiment echoed by Jain, who in her tribute to him said, “He was my teacher. My guide. My mentor. He meant the world to me. I’m devastated and I feel his loss to my bones.”
A trailblazer, Peter was instrumental in placing Indian contemporary art firmly on the global art firmament. He had a keen interest in fashion, design and photography. Textile curator Mayank Mansingh Kaul, who met him in 2005 during a show of Ray Meeker’s, was struck by his boldness and unconventionality in showing the work of a ceramist. “He was among the few gallerists in India who understood — and most importantly respected — the role of design and textiles in informing contemporary practices here,” he says.
Rahman too recounts how Peter was ahead of the curve in more ways than one. “As a curator, he loved photography at a time when few galleries in India would show photography. In my early years he showed my work in India in group shows and took it out to New York and Vienna. He was the first to combine my graphic poster work with my photography, which led me to develop mixed media installs over the years,” he adds.
Despite his ill health in recent years, Peter kept going, organising exhibitions till the very end. Despite the frailties of the flesh, he was in good spirits. I had once asked Peter what he would do if he ever retired and he quipped that he would laze on the beach and watch the waves. Farewell dear friend, I would like to think of you enjoying yourself on some distant shore.
Meera Menezes is an independent art writer and curator.