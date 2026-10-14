Peter Nagy (1959-2026): The curator-gallerist who shaped the course of contemporary art in India

On 3 October, I messaged Peter Nagy to ask how he was doing. I had noticed his sudden absence from Instagram, a platform that he was normally very active on. Perturbed when he did not respond immediately, I messaged Aparajita Jain, executive director, Nature Morte, to ask if all was well. She replied that he was undergoing treatment in New York, which had taken a toll on him. A few days later I was happy to see a picture of Peter on a flight. The second part of The Evolution of the Soothsayer, a show commemorating Nature Morte India’s 30 years of existence, was due to open in a few weeks at the new space in Gulmohar Park. Peter was helming the exhibition. However, this morning I woke up to the devastating news that he was no longer with us.