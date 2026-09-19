‘Daayra’ review: Meghna Gulzar's timid procedural refuses to get messy

Daayra opens with a city in celebration. It looks like a festival—the streets are teeming, sweets are distributed, fireworks set off. Eventually, the hero of the hour arrives: DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran), who led the team that shot and killed four men accused of rape. Officially, it was in self-defense, but no one, not the cops or the revelers, pretends it's anything but an encounter killing.
Meghna Gulzar’s film is loosely based on the 2019 Hyderabad rape case, in which the accused were killed in police custody and the cops widely praised afterwards. It offers the illusion of balance, but its heart is with the celebrating public. A week after the deaths, DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan) of the Special Investigative Team is tasked with looking into the case after human rights activists raise concerns. In contrast to Raman’s heroic introduction, we first meet Ajooni conducting a comic sting operation on an avocado-desiring inmate—a small clue to how the film sees their respective roles.
Once Ajooni begins her inquiries, the film bifurcates into two timelines. As she speaks to the victim’s traumatised mother (Kshitee Jog) and brother (Bhavesh Babbani), we flash back to the events leading up to the brutal attack on Ragini (Pragati Mishra) by four men who see her alone at night (the rape and murder isn’t shown till much latter). Writers Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani alternate between Ajooni poking holes in the police’s case and the manhunt conducted some days earlier by Raman and his team. If the former seems a rather whimsical exercise and the latter a serious and emotional undertaking, it's probably meant to be seen as such.
This continues through the film: Raman’s team working against the clock to capture Ragini’s attackers, Ajooni tripping up the cops with mind games and inconsistencies. She has a parallel case to worry about, involving her father, a judge, which I wish Gulzar had made into something more. The film’s tentativeness with Ajooni informs Kapoor’s performance. She has a light smile during interrogations, as if it’s all a game, but can’t quite access the steel that must come with being a cop who investigates cops. Prithviraj too is hampered by Raman’s virtuousness. A bolder film might’ve asked the audience if they would lionize rapist-killing cops even if they're bad people; Daayra makes the decision too easy.
Like so many Hindi films now, Daayra has a fictional setting. It takes place in Teerthana, which sort of rhymes with Telangana—but there’s nothing tying it to the state or to Hyderabad besides the source material. The dialogue is almost all in Hindi. There’s no cultural grounding, which makes the film feel vague and unmoored, unlike Gulzar’s Talvar, Raazi and Chhapaak, which all make use of specific settings.
There have been too many manhunts in Indian crime films and shows of late for Daayra’s to make much of an impression (though I like that the ubiquitous chase through narrow gullies is done by a female cop in a salwar kameez). What’s surprising is how little pleasure Gulzar takes in the genre’s possibilities. There’s no sense of battling a town that’s proud of its avengers; there’s barely even hostility from Raman’s team. A film that’s billed as a battle of wills between two conscientious officers needed more than a lone scene with Kapoor and Prithviraj face to face. Talvar was Gulzar’s anti-procedural, a film with no centre, a nasty streak, and half a dozen fiesty performances. Daayra is a more straightforward take on a shocking real-life incident, happy to play to a public conditioned by years of system-is-broken revenge films.
Daayra won’t come out and say it, but it’s entirely on Raman’s side. There’s a detailed case made for the flimsiness and unfairness of the justice system, and barely any for the idea of due process. The grisly depiction of the crime is left till the end, as if to shame viewers who might still be insisting on the law taking its course. There’s a bizarre connection made to the 2012 Delhi rape case, which allows the film to take another swipe at naïve human rights activists and bleeding-heart liberals. It ends with Ajooni’s case still open, a vagueness that has more to do with Gulzar not wanting to commit rather than leaving it open for the viewer. The triumphant fascist cops of Mardaani and Simmba and so many recent Hindi films might seem a world removed from Daayra. But the basic philosophy isn't that different.
'Daayra’ is in theatres.
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