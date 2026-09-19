‘Daayra’ review: Meghna Gulzar's timid procedural refuses to get messy

Daayra won’t come out and say it, but it’s entirely on Raman’s side. There’s a detailed case made for the flimsiness and unfairness of the justice system, and barely any for the idea of due process. The grisly depiction of the crime is left till the end, as if to shame viewers who might still be insisting on the law taking its course. There’s a bizarre connection made to the 2012 Delhi rape case, which allows the film to take another swipe at naïve human rights activists and bleeding-heart liberals. It ends with Ajooni’s case still open, a vagueness that has more to do with Gulzar not wanting to commit rather than leaving it open for the viewer. The triumphant fascist cops of Mardaani and Simmba and so many recent Hindi films might seem a world removed from Daayra. But the basic philosophy isn't that different.