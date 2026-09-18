What to watch this week: ‘Daayra’, ‘Resident Evil’ and more

‘Resident Evil’ will need to win over fans, Kunal Kemmu directs a spy comedy, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published18 Sep 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Daayra'.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Daayra'.

Daayra

Meghna Gulzar’s film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as an investigating officer looking into the deaths in police custody of four men accused of rape. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. (In theatres)

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A scene from 'Bouchra'.

Bouchra

An animation for older viewers directed by Meriem Bennani and Orian Barki. It follows a 35-year-old Moroccan canid in Brooklyn as she come to terms with her sexuality and identity. (MUBI)

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A scene from 'Vibe'.

Vibe

Kunal Khemu directs and stars in this comedy about two bumbling men picked up for a covert spy mission. Also featuring Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. (In theatres)

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A scene from 'Resident Evil'.

Resident Evil

Zach Cregger’s adaptation has come under fire for deviating too much from the games, even though no one has seen the film yet. It’s hard to put your spin on anything in this era of fan service, but if anyone has earned the right to play around a bit, it’s Cregger. His first two horror films, Barbarian and Weapons, have been incredibly successful and well-received. Resident Evil stars Austin Abrams along with Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Johnno Wilson, Devon Stewart and Paul Walter Hauser. (In theatres)

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HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘Daayra’, ‘Resident Evil’ and more
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