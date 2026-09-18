What to watch this week: ‘Daayra’, ‘Resident Evil’ and more

An animation for older viewers directed by Meriem Bennani and Orian Barki. It follows a 35-year-old Moroccan canid in Brooklyn as she come to terms with her sexuality and identity. (MUBI)

Resident Evil

Zach Cregger’s adaptation has come under fire for deviating too much from the games, even though no one has seen the film yet. It’s hard to put your spin on anything in this era of fan service, but if anyone has earned the right to play around a bit, it’s Cregger. His first two horror films, Barbarian and Weapons, have been incredibly successful and well-received. Resident Evil stars Austin Abrams along with Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Johnno Wilson, Devon Stewart and Paul Walter Hauser. (In theatres)