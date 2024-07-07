Science historian Daisy Hildyard shows us where we are headed
SummaryDaisy Hildyard's ‘The Second Body’ shows that nothing drives home the reality of climate change as personal tragedy
In the blazing summer of 2024, when temperatures were hovering around 50 degrees Celsius and air-conditioning units in the National Capital Region were blowing up in flames, I discovered The Second Body, an odd gem of a book by the science historian, Daisy Hildyard, which was published in 2017.
I read it in a day, in a state of feverish excitement, savouring one of those rare encounters with an author who dares to strip away the film of familiarity from their readers’ eye, forcing them to see what has remained long unseen.
A curious mix of cultural history, investigative journalism and philosophical analysis, it’s hard to classify The Second Body. At its broadest, this slim volume is a critique of the ills that humanity continues to inflict on the biosphere, which encapsulates all life on the planet. It follows in the footsteps of a hallowed line of writers, starting with the American scientist Rachel Carson in the 1960s, who have held up a mirror to the perils of the Anthropocene Age.