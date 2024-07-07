Science historian Daisy Hildyard shows us where we are headed

In the first three sections of the book, Hildyard sets out to explore this map of exploitation through four characters, each occupying a specific position vis-à-vis their second bodies. There is Richard, a butcher in Yorkshire, who sees pigs not so much as animals but as boiled ham. As Hildyard notes after meeting him at work, “The meat was too far down the production line to be readily identifiable as a part of an animal’s body." Gina, an environmental criminologist, understands her relationship with the animal world in terms of trafficked leopards and minks. Luis, a biologist, is obsessed with the Big Questions of life, while Nadezha, who studies fungi, wants to go back to the first principles and define what it means to be an animal.