'Dakkhan Ko Chira': A show about rare saris and forgotten master weavers

Rare styles like the joth are being showcased at the exhibition, Dakkhan Ko Chira (Weaves of Deccan), at the Crafts Council of Telangana till 15 August (11 am to 7 pm), along with hundreds of other saris, many of them having a history of 200 years. Narkar came across mentions of joth in an ancient Marathi poem, which mentioned in stanza after stanza how the sari was offered to the goddess. Narkar started visiting institutions such as the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, Pune, besides travelling to villages in Maharashtra, parts of Karnataka and Telangana, talking to weaver families, antique dealers, scholars, and researchers. He finally acquired a sample of the weave and reached Achalpur to discover the octogenarian master weaver.