Book excerpt: How the 14th Dalai Lama was discovered

Kewtsang Rinpoche and his companions commenced their search for the Dalai Lama in the vicinity of Kumbum Monastery. They divided into teams and ventured into different regions to scour for any signs. ... Despite their efforts spanning two and a half months, they found no child exhibiting signs of being the Dalai Lama. Although some parents recounted having auspicious dreams prior to their child’s birth, none of these children displayed the characteristics of the Dalai Lama. Upon convening, the investigative team identified twelve children for further consideration.
Kewtsang Rinpoche prioritised investigating the children identified by the Panchen Lama. Together with his companions, he commenced the search for these three children. However, upon reaching the village of the first child identified by the Panchen Lama, Kewtsang Rinpoche encountered disappointment as the child had already passed away. Kewtsang Rinpoche decided to continue the search for the second child. Realising the importance of discretion, he made a significant choice: to approach the child’s location in disguise. …
They soon arrived at Karma Shar Tson Ridro Monastery. Upon reaching, villagers shared with Kewtsang Rinpoche the significant history of the 13th Dalai Lama’s visit. In October 1906, as he journeyed back to Lhasa from Mongolia, he had found respite at this very monastery. The locals had warmly welcomed him, drawing devotees from neighbouring villages. From the vantage point of the monastery, overlooking Taktser village, the Dalai Lama had experienced a unique sense of serenity. Gesturing towards a house adorned with a distinctive turquoise tile roof, he had remarked to his companions, ‘This dwelling captivates my attention. It beckons to me.’
The 13th Dalai Lama had sensed a future return and left behind a pair of his shoes as a symbolic gesture. ...
As Kewtsang Rinpoche approached Taktser village incognito, the sight of a house with a turquoise tile roof confirmed his proximity to his destination. With each step, his anticipation grew, accompanied by a mounting sense of joy. Every detail observed seemed to align perfectly with the signs and indications pointing towards the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. The only remaining anticipation was meeting the child.
As the search party drew closer to the house, they noticed a spotted dog in the courtyard and observed the bends in the drains surrounding the property. A figure was clearing the snow in front of the house. Upon noticing the approaching group, the individual halted their work.