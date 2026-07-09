Book excerpt: How the 14th Dalai Lama was discovered

On the same day that Kewtsang Rinpoche departed for Taktser with his three companions, Khenrab Tenzin and Khemey Sonam Wangdu visited the house of Lonpa Loyer’s nephew, carrying a rosary from the Dalai Lama. The Panchen Lama had indicated that this child had held onto his rosary during the ‘Kalachakra’ and refused to let go. However, Khenrab Tenzin and Khemey Sonam Wangdu were disappointed upon meeting him; he met none of their expectations. He did not recognise the rosary of the 13th Dalai Lama, or other items associated with him. Becoming bashful, the child swiftly retreated from Khenrab Tenzin and Khemey Sonam Wangdu’s presence.