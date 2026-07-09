Book excerpt: How the 14th Dalai Lama was discovered

Kewtsang Rinpoche and his companions commenced their search for the Dalai Lama in the vicinity of Kumbum Monastery. They divided into teams and ventured into different regions to scour for any signs. ... Despite their efforts spanning two and a half months, they found no child exhibiting signs of being the Dalai Lama. Although some parents recounted having auspicious dreams prior to their child’s birth, none of these children displayed the characteristics of the Dalai Lama. Upon convening, the investigative team identified twelve children for further consideration.