How Dalit women in Mumbai are expressing themselves through folk dance
SummaryA group of Dalit women in Damu Nagar is questioning the status quo, fighting discrimination and the patriarchy through Ambedkari ‘jalsa’
Damu Nagar near Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park is one of those places where slum fires are a frequent occurrence. When residents hear “Cooker phat gaya" (an LPG cylinder has blasted), they all fetch that one bag of documents, which is always kept handy, and run for their life.
It’s almost been a decade since 2015’s massive fire outbreak, which gutted thousands of homes and every documental evidence they had of their residence. Yet, the residents of Damu Nagar live in constant fear of losing their household in an ongoing conflict with the government to get a new set of documents, which proves their residence in the slum.