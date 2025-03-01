How Dalit women in Mumbai are expressing themselves through folk dance

So, the team organised movement therapy sessions, played team-building games and got the centre’s trained female members to participate in their training sessions. These measures helped build trust and a strong bond. Gradually, the women started opening up, now being able to grasp the rhythm and scale, and attempting to write their own songs. “It was challenging to get used to the training sessions as it was all so new for us," says Kavita, 35. But they kept at it and things started getting easier. “When they first came in, they looked very uncomfortable on stage. But today, they have gotten enough confidence to even dance on stage," says Apurva, 29, an actor and singer with NCC. In the last year alone, the women have had 10-plus performances across Mumbai.