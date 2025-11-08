How D'Angelo's neo-soul masterpieces influenced a generation
The genius behind 'Untitled,' D'Angelo fused the raw desire of Prince and the yearning soul of Marvin Gaye into a deeply influential blueprint for contemporary music
In the long history of horny sex jams, nothing quite matches up to the brilliance of D’Angelo’s Untitled (How Does it Feel?). It’s a seven-minute slow-burn that thrums with a tension both erotic and divine, its entreaties to his lover to “take the walls down" with him delivered by a choir from the heavens. It’s a song that channelled decades of Black musical excellence—controversy-era Prince’s fusion of raw desire and tender vulnerability, the yearning of Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing, Jimi Hendrix’s volcanic guitar playing—into a meisterwerk of pop eroticism.
If Untitled (How Does it Feel?) was the only song that D’Angelo ever wrote, it would already guarantee him a spot in the pantheon of pop music greats. But the American musician—who died last month aged 51, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer—leaves behind a body of work that is full of such moments of sonic wizardry. With just three albums, released over two decades, he helped birth the neo-soul movement, influenced artists as varied as Tyler The Creator, Alicia Keys and KeiyaA, and laid the blueprint for the contemporary Black avant-garde.