How D'Angelo's neo-soul masterpieces influenced a generation

A modest success on its release, Brown Sugar would eventually spend 65 weeks on the Billboard 200 charts, and launch the neo-soul movement, its name coming from a term popularised by D’Angelo’s then-manager Kedar Massenburg (though D’Angelo would later disavow the term, saying he was making “Black music"). After touring behind the album for two years, he retreated to the Electric Lady Studios in New York—established by Jimi Hendrix—to work on the follow-up. He was plagued by writer’s block for years, though he also found a collaborative community in experimental collective Soulquarians, of which he was founding member alongside Questlove and J. Dilla (Erykah Badu, Q-Tip, Common and Mos Def would be among the group’s later alumni).