Lounge Loves: Paul Mescal at fashion week, Sparkle gift cards and more

Indian men as trendsetters At the Gucci Men’s fashion show at the Triennale di Milano in Italy, Paul Mescal was doing what he does well—showing some leg. The Irish actor was dressed in boxer shorts, paired with a blue shirt. He might have just taken a leaf out of the average Indian man’s go-to-outfit for running errands—turning up in boxers and tees to buy veggies, milk and sundries. We will give it to them that it’s too much of an effort to pull on a pair of shorts over the boxers. In fact, there are other aam aadmi looks which can set the red carpet ablaze. Think white vests rolled up over the belly, paired with a lungi—a winner of an idea to show your abs, or the lack thereof. Then there is the Bengali man’s look: vest-less, gamcha knotted around the waist in the morning, and then lungi and no-vest look for the rest of the day at home. We are looking at you Pedro Pascal. —Nipa Charagi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Posh, privileged and hilarious British stand-up comic Daniel Foxx started a parody series on social media about three years ago titled Bedtime Stories for Privileged Children. Each video, uploaded on his Instagram page @dnlfoxx, is a witty and hilarious take on the lives of the rich and entitled. He creates a vivid, imaginary world with children in Jacquemus coats, Amex black cards for pocket money and a private Celine Dion performance for a birthday party. The series got immensely viral, and will be published as a book, Bedtime Stories for Privileged Children: Charming Tales of Wealth and Entitlement for Tots Who Were Simply Born Better. The release date is in November and will make a perfect Christmas gift—for someone privileged, or not. —Jahnabee Borah

Also read: Lounge Loves: Spanish films, Jamaican football jersey and more Gift a smile What do you gift people who seem to have everything, or just don’t want more physical objects cluttering their spaces and lives? I found a good solution in Sparkle Gift Cards, which I picked up from their booth at a recent event; you can also buy them online (sparklegiftcards.com). After you gift the card, available in denominations of ₹2,000, ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, the recipient can go to the website and choose an NGO from the list of partner organisations, such as Concern India Foundation, Goonj and CRY, within 21 days of the card being purchased. Even if they fail to do so, the money is distributed equally among the participating NGOs. Here’s to more meaningful gifting. —Shrabonti Bagchi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fearless mystic voices Last Sunday, I swapped an evening of lazy lounging for the Wild Women, A Jugalbandi performance at the Indian Music Experience museum Bengaluru. Centred on the poetry anthology, Wild Women: Seekers, Protagonists and Goddesses in Sacred Indian Poetry, edited by poet Arundhathi Subramaniam, the event promised to be a creative dialogue between Subramaniam, Carnatic vocalist Chitra Srikrishna and mridangam player Deepika Srinivasan. A creative and spunky dialogue it certainly was as Subramaniam, an engaging raconteur, introduced us to the fearless lives and poems of India’s women mystics—the heroines of her book. What I enjoyed was how Subramaniam and Shrikrishna chose to spotlight less known poet-mystics such as Jana Bai, Rupa Bhavani and Andavan Picchai. —Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!