Lounge Loves: The music video for ‘Storm’, dark roast soft serve and more

THE REAL STORM it’s a scene you’ve probably noticed on social media in the last few months. A man looks down the barrel of a camera, takes a drag of his cigarette, then turns, walks a few steps and takes his place at the centre of a group of young men in blazers posed as though it’s a graduation photograph. After a few seconds, the men explode into writhing choreography, all except the one in the middle, who stares ahead at the camera. This is the centrepiece from Roman Gavras’ stunning video for Storm, a single by French producer Gener8ion and featuring Swedish rapper Yung Lean (who’s the intense star of the video). Infuriatingly, this scene has been used to create several AI variations in recent months. This might have been what pushed the makers to recreate the scene as live choreography at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards last week.

— Uday Bhatia

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TENNIS, HERE WE GO Picking up a sport after 40 comes with many risks, but it’s definitely not a bad idea. For me, playing an outdoor sport was about giving my mind some rest. The lockdown had done its job, after all. Looking to get fit (and find some cheer), I took refuge in the neighbourhood sports academy—I enrolled for lawn tennis, three sessions every week. It’s been four years, and there hasn’t been a dull moment since. I have fallen on the court, injured my wrist and lost matches to 10-year-olds. Wrong footwork or a forehand mistake has only taught me to get better. What’s more, a new coach is now handing us checklists to perfect our swings. I must say the mood’s been better too.

— Rituparna Roy

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DARK DELIGHT Recently, after a delicious dinner of mushroom duxelles tagliatelle (liberally garnished with truffle and Parmesan) at Perch on the Sunder Nursery premises in Delhi, I felt the onset of a familiar dilemma. Should I finish off the night with something sweet to cut the umami intensity of the pasta? Or should I order an espresso as a palate cleanser? Both options—sugar rush versus caffeine kick—augured a sleepless night. But much to my delight, Cortasso Coffee next door had the perfect answer in the form of their dark roast soft serve. Creamy, with a controlled note of coffee in it, this treat looks like a whiff of cloud floating on a bowl. Its chilly, melt-in-the-mouth, goodness was the perfect ending to a humid night.

—Somak Ghoshal

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BABY’S DAY OUT Foxface rabbit, yellow tang, orange spine unicorn are all playful names for wondrous coral fish. One can find them at the humongous aquarium at the Atrium in Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. It houses about 600 of these magnificent creatures in all colours of the rainbow. I discovered it in an attempt to find places to hang out with my toddler. We have seen fish dance by going around in circles; chase after each in a zig-zag manner; and play hide-and-seek while flitting in and out of the numerous corals and rocks. The slightly larger, whitish unicorn fish, with a horn on its forehead, prefers to glide in an absolute zen-like state. Go on a weekday when it’s free of crowds, and you can spend hours there. The dining area in front of the aquarium is bordered with restaurants and cafes. You can keep an eye on your child while enjoying a quick coffee and cake.

— Jahnabee Borah

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