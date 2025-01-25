Dream a little dream of David Lynch
SummaryDavid Lynch, who left us last week, demonstrated that if you made something fascinating enough, it doesn’t need to be explained, or even understood
The first time I watched Wild at Heart, I couldn’t believe it. I was 13 years old, cable television was new to India, and boys my age would routinely scavenge the then-uncensored Star Movies channel for movies that featured nudity. David Lynch’s 1990 film—a blazing, shrieking road movie that howls at the moon as two lovers passionately fight and dance—had a lot of skin, but, even more strikingly, it had a tremendous, overpowering affection for a film I’d grown up with, The Wizard of Oz.