Dream a little dream of David Lynch

The great David Lynch, who left us last week, taught me many things. His films taught me about creative fearlessness, and demonstrated the plain fact that if you made something fascinating enough, it doesn’t need to be explained, or even understood. He taught me that ideas come to us, like fish, and that we need to open ourselves up to them, patiently and quietly, in order to catch them. (He also taught us, by going to the same fast food restaurant every day for seven years in a row, that this contemplation could be done on chocolate shakes and doughnuts.)