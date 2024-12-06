Dayanita Singh takes her museums on a tour

The multi-city tour is yet another way of making her work accessible to people. Next year she might do something similar in Varanasi or Chennai—hosting four to five exhibitions across different venues for three months. “I have exhibition copies of my work. I can keep showing them at a different place every winter. In a way these are not just my archives, but also a repository of cultural history in modern India. People should be able to access them, think about them and remember these artists," says Singh. The possibilities are immense—the Rashid Khan pillar, for instance, could be displayed at Ganges View hotel on Assi Ghat, or she could create a pop-up exhibition at the Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh in Varanasi. Finally, the hope is that other artists will begin to think beyond the usual art circuit of Delhi and Mumbai, and take art beyond the audiences who visit the white cube space. “In a way I am doing what the musicians’ bus did in the 1980s, when we could clamber on in Kolkata, go to Gulbarga and Bidar, stay in school dormitories and visit the homes of Gangubai Hangal and Mallikarjun Mansur. I am taking the musicians bus on a tour again."