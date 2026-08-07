What to watch this week: ‘DC’, ‘Linda Linda Linda’ and more

Linda Linda Linda This 2015 crowd-pleasing musical from Japan is about an all-girl rock band who take on a new member after their singer quits on the eve of a competition. Starring Bae Doona, Aki Maeda, Yu Kashii, and Shiori Sekine. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Shards'.

The Shards The life of a 17-year-old version in 1981 Los Angeles is unsettled by the arrival of a mysterious new student. This thriller series is created by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, based on Ellis’ novel. (JioHotstar)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'DC'.

DC An adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas by Arun Matheswaran. This Tamil film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for directing Kaithi and Vikram, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana. (In theatres)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War'.