What to watch this week: ‘DC’, ‘Linda Linda Linda’ and more

Linda Linda Linda This 2015 crowd-pleasing musical from Japan is about an all-girl rock band who take on a new member after their singer quits on the eve of a competition. Starring Bae Doona, Aki Maeda, Yu Kashii, and Shiori Sekine. (MUBI)

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A still from 'Shards'.

The Shards The life of a 17-year-old version in 1981 Los Angeles is unsettled by the arrival of a mysterious new student. This thriller series is created by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, based on Ellis’ novel. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'DC'.

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DC An adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas by Arun Matheswaran. This Tamil film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for directing Kaithi and Vikram, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana. (In theatres)

A still from 'Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War'.

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War This six-episode limited series is set at the beginning of the Kargil War. When Pakistan captures a number of important posts without warning, the onus falls on the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows squadron to gather information about the enemy. The large-canvas war drama is created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar. It has a large ensemble cast including Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and Amrita Bagchi. (Netflix)

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