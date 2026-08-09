‘DC’ review: Arun Matheswaran's film is an aggressive mishmash

Matheswaran makes his inspirations clear. While Devadas is front and center, the Chandra storyline begins almost immediately after we see Moondram Pirai play on a television in a scene. And then there is the Bonnie and Clyde poster in Chandra’s room. Das and Chandra reflect the outlaw pair as they go on the run, projecting a shared camaraderie even as they dream of a peaceful life long after this is over. The dream of a family and a normal life simmer at the backdrop of this film, Das’s troubled relationship with his father is an eternal regret and in Chandra’s case, kinship as a lethal deception. DC even wants us to feel for the cops, making one of them a softer family man longing for something similar. But it comes off as unwieldy in a film where there's only black and white and nothing in between.