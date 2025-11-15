‘De De Pyaar De 2’ review: Anshul Sharma's sequel is hit and miss comedy

Almost 15 years after his debut, Ranjan is where he started out. He’s still a fitfully funny writer. His best moments seem to arrive almost as sketch comedy, like the scene here with Suhasini Mulay as a grandma with a scarily good memory. But he’s forever trying to top the rants he wrote for Kartik Aryan early on, and is always working from silly stock situations that rarely support the dramatic turns they’re forced to take in the final act. De De Pyaar De 2 has about half an hour of unconvincing tears before a late burst of comedy brings the story to a close. If this means the franchise ends here too, I would be grateful by association.