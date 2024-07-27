‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ review: Ryan Reynolds’ clowning isn’t enough

Superhero films have recently banked on creating multiverses. Deadpool & Wolverine, which unites two suited superheroes, is unabashedly met and overly self-referencing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fortunately, there are plenty of eruptions of irreverence that are characteristic of the foul-mouthed Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, performed with infectious roguishness by Ryan Reynolds (who is also a co-writer).

Shawn Levy directs the odd coupling of the brooding and hyper masculine Logan, aka Wolverine, with the mercurial, fast-talking Deadpool who often breaks the fourth wall to draw in fans, whether speaking of studio politics (Disney’s takeover of Fox), other superhero franchises or the cameo gimmick one has come to expect from superhero movies. This film is overrun with guest appearances and Easter eggs, such as the discarded remains of the 20th Century Fox logo in a dystopian wasteland called the Void.

After his application to join The Avengers was rejected, Wade is now a car salesman who is still pining for his ex-girlfriend. He is yanked out of a sentimental birthday celebration to meet Mr. Paradox who is heading a division of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Paradox (a campy and fun Matthew Macfadyen), warns Deadpool that his timeline faces extinction because of the death of an "anchor being".

Believing himself to be ‘Marvel Jesus’, who must find the anchor being and save all he holds dear, Wade embarks on a quest to find Logan (Hugh Jackman), jumping through the multiverse till he finds the right version of the mutant from X-Men. Logan dies in the 2017 film Logan, so what brought him back in 2024? As per Wade, “a big bag of Marvel cash.” And now that Disney has brought the yellow and blue costumed Wolverine back, Wade quips they will “make him do this ’til he’s 90”.

Once united, the duo ends up in the Void where they come into contact with mind-reading mutant Cassandra Nova, a formidable villain played by Emma Corrin. The Void is guarded by Alioth, who fans will know from the ‘Loki’ series. With time running out, Logan and Wade slice, stab and decapitate their way back to TVA. The soundtrack, with retro pop and rock hits from NSync, Madonna and Goo Goo Dolls to ‘You’re the one that I want’ from ‘Grease’, underscores the bloody body count on screen as the regenerating Wolverine and Deadpool team up to the save Wade’s timeline from extinction.