What to watch this week: Deadpool & Wolverine, Time Bandits

Henry Cavill stars in a Nazi-hunting action film, ‘The Decameron’ depicts tales of Italy in the shadow of the Black Death and other titles to watch this week

Team Lounge
Published26 Jul 2024, 05:30 PM IST
The Marvel Cinematic Universe makes a comeback with Deadpool & Wolverine.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe makes a comeback with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Whatever its fans say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is undeniably in a slump. Maybe the foul-mouthed antics of Deadpool—being introduced to the MCU here—will be enough to jolt it back to life. Or maybe it’ll turn out Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and the tightly controlled MCU are ingredients that just don’t mix. Directed by Shawn Levy. (In theatres)

Time Bandits

An 11-year-old named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) joins a group of time-travelling thieves in this new series. Time Bandits was a beloved 1981 film by Terry Gilliam. It’s been adapted by Taika Waititi (who also directs some of the episodes), Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris. (Apple TV)

Also read: What to watch this week: Twisters, Rebel and more

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Operation Postmaster was an important sabotage mission conducted by the British in 1941 to disrupt the resupply of Nazis’ U-boats. It was headed by Gus March-Phillipps, who was one of Ian Fleming’s inspirations for James Bond. Guy Ritchie adapts this mission as a Nazi-hunting action adventure, with Henry Cavill as March-Phillipps, along with Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Babs Olusanmokun. It isn’t nearly as good as Quentin Tarantino’s similarly themed Inglourious Basterds, but Ritchie’s fans won’t mind. (Amazon Prime)

 

A still from 'The Decameron'.

The Decameron

Giovanni Boccaccio’s 14th century classic The Decameron consists of a number of tales about a group of men and women sheltered in a villa as the Black Death ravages Italy. It has being adapted as an English language series . Created by Kathleen Jordan. (Netflix)

Also read: Mirzapur Season 3 review: The battle rages but the show treads water

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 05:30 PM IST
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: Deadpool & Wolverine, Time Bandits

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue