What to watch this week: Deadpool & Wolverine, Time Bandits

Henry Cavill stars in a Nazi-hunting action film, ‘The Decameron’ depicts tales of Italy in the shadow of the Black Death and other titles to watch this week

Deadpool & Wolverine

Whatever its fans say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is undeniably in a slump. Maybe the foul-mouthed antics of Deadpool—being introduced to the MCU here—will be enough to jolt it back to life. Or maybe it’ll turn out Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and the tightly controlled MCU are ingredients that just don’t mix. Directed by Shawn Levy. (In theatres)

Time Bandits An 11-year-old named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) joins a group of time-travelling thieves in this new series. Time Bandits was a beloved 1981 film by Terry Gilliam. It's been adapted by Taika Waititi (who also directs some of the episodes), Jemaine Clement and Iain Morris. (Apple TV)

Also read: What to watch this week: Twisters, Rebel and more The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Operation Postmaster was an important sabotage mission conducted by the British in 1941 to disrupt the resupply of Nazis’ U-boats. It was headed by Gus March-Phillipps, who was one of Ian Fleming’s inspirations for James Bond. Guy Ritchie adapts this mission as a Nazi-hunting action adventure, with Henry Cavill as March-Phillipps, along with Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Babs Olusanmokun. It isn’t nearly as good as Quentin Tarantino’s similarly themed Inglourious Basterds, but Ritchie’s fans won’t mind. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'The Decameron'.

The Decameron Giovanni Boccaccio’s 14th century classic The Decameron consists of a number of tales about a group of men and women sheltered in a villa as the Black Death ravages Italy. It has being adapted as an English language series . Created by Kathleen Jordan. (Netflix) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

