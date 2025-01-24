Lounge
‘Deewaar’ at 50: The wall stands firm
Akshay Manwani 12 min read 24 Jan 2025, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryYash Chopra’s 1975 film drew from mythology and societal upheaval to create a resonant work of popular art. Its reverberations are still being felt today
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Atul Sabharwal has a distinct childhood memory from growing up in Agra. As a four- or five-year-old in the early 1980s, Sabharwal would wake up every morning to his father playing the dialogues of Deewaar, Yash Chopra’s 1975 film, on his tape recorder while doing the accounts of his shop. “Day after day," recalls the writer-director, “on loop, he would listen to the album of Deewaar, and I would wake up every day to ‘Mere paas maa hai’."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less