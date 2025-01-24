‘Deewaar’ at 50: The wall stands firm

Atul Sabharwal has a distinct childhood memory from growing up in Agra. As a four- or five-year-old in the early 1980s, Sabharwal would wake up every morning to his father playing the dialogues of Deewaar , Yash Chopra’s 1975 film, on his tape recorder while doing the accounts of his shop. “Day after day," recalls the writer-director, “on loop, he would listen to the album of Deewaar , and I would wake up every day to ‘ Mere paas maa hai ’."

Deewaar was a film of its time. It released 50 years ago, on 24 January 1975, a few months before the Emergency. Salim-Javed’s script touched on a host of evils plaguing society: greedy capitalism, worker exploitation, smuggling, black-marketing, hoarding, unemployment and hunger. Framed around these overarching issues, the film’s story—about two brothers, Vijay and Ravi, who find themselves on opposite sides of the law—captivated viewers.

The film’s dialogue has been codified into modern Indian psyche. Lines such as the one Sabharwal woke up to, or the defiant Main aaj bhi phenkey huey paise nahin uthaata (Even today, I don't take money thrown at me), are a ready punchline irrespective of context. And Amitabh Bachchan, as dockworker-turned-gangster Vijay, changed Indian cinema. After a promising start in Saat Hindustani (1969), Bachchan had a spate of flops. Salim-Javed recommended him as the vigilante cop-protagonist for their script that would become Zanjeer (1973). Bachchan never looked back, his explosive anger in Prakash Mehra’s film earning him the moniker “Angry Young Man".

Bachchan’s anti-hero turn as the elder sibling in Deewaar further enhanced that persona. It reached what the historian and cultural critic Vinay Lal termed an “apotheosis" in his book Deewaar: The Footpath, the City and the Angry Young Man (2011). The image of him in his unbuttoned blue coolie shirt, unkempt hair, smoking a beedi, challenging local gangster Peter to a fight, resonated with moviegoers in ways difficult to imagine in today’s Hindi cinema. Bachchan’s angst was the anger of a nation being trampled upon by an unforgiving sociopolitical system. But Vijay didn’t reconcile himself to his circumstances.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia attributes the many qualities of the Vijay character to Salim-Javed’s writing. “His character is full of dignity," he says. Dhulia contrasted this character with the one Bachchan played in Prakash Mehra’s Laawaris (1981), dancing in drag in Mere anganey mein. “This would never happen with Salim-Javed’s writing, especially in Deewaar, where he (Bachchan) is very restrained."

THE PERFECT SCREENPLAY

Ranjani Mazumdar, professor of cinema studies at JNU, Delhi, says in the Salim-Javed documentary Angry Young Men (2024), “For many years at the Film and Television Institute of India, Deewaar was taught as a perfect screenplay, because it didn’t have anything extraneous."

The story of the clashing brothers on the opposite sides of dharma is as old as the tale of the warring cousins in the Mahabharat. Deewaar itself could be called a rehash of two classics: Mother India (1957), in which a mother shoots her delinquent son, and Gunga Jumna (1961), in which the younger inspector sibling guns down his dacoit older brother. As Salim Khan says in the documentary, “In India alone there have been 25-30 films made on this subject… But a story by itself isn’t enough." What makes the difference, says Khan, is: “How are you going to narrate this on the screen?"

View Full Image 'Deewaar'

This is where Salim-Javed gave Deewaar a distinct flavour. From the start, there’s a pace and edginess to the film. Several early scenes segue into one another—like when Sumitra Devi (Nirupa Roy) comes on stage to accept the award being given to her inspector son Ravi (Shashi Kapoor). She looks at her audience, only for the film to move into a flashback, with Vijay and Ravi’s father (Satyen Kappu) addressing coal miners. A little later, gangster Daawar (Iftekhar) tells his subordinate about the young Vijay, Ek din yeh ladka kuchh banega (This child will go places someday); the statement is repeated almost verbatim by Ravi’s schoolteacher in the following scene. As author Diptakirti Chaudhuri noted in his book Written by Salim-Javed (2015), “Deewaar’s screenplay is a series of dialogue-linked cuts…"

In a break with tradition, Salim-Javed took the sparring siblings’ story far away from the hinterland. Setting the broad framework of their film in Bombay (now Mumbai), the duo replaced villagers and dacoits with city slickers and dons. Men in tuxedos, double-breasted jackets, polka-dotted bow ties, turtlenecks, ornate bath robes and designer shades twirled their cigars and drank champagne, beer and scotch. Daawar, Saamant and their cronies frequent hotels, bars, swimming pools and go to the races in style, even as they navigate a life of bullets and blood. As he rises in the criminal world, Vijay replaces his coolie uniform with tailor-made suits and matching aviators. When he goes on to become the undisputed boss, the viewer’s delight is not only at Daawar’s prophecy coming good but in Vijay lording over this world, thumping his designer shoes on the table.

Vijay enjoys this new look. It is a big part of the taunts he throws at Ravi for relying too much on his usool (principles) and aadarsh (ideals) in the film’s most famous scene, in which the two brothers meet under a bridge at night. “Lekin aaj tum kahaan reh gaye aur main kahaan aa gaya? (Look where you have remained and where I have reached)," Vijay says to Ravi, pointing at himself. That little visual detail is telling, as Vijay’s index finger lands resolutely on his suit. This had to be a vicarious pleasure for movie-going audiences in 1975, who saw in Vijay an onscreen projection of their unfulfilled selves.

“We introduced a certain modernity in the setting of the film, its accent, tempo and language," Akhtar said. “It was much more urban, much more contemporary and the kind of moral dilemmas it posed were very much of its own era."

A QUADRILATERAL COMPLEXITY

Deewaar revolves around the moral choices of the family of four at its centre. When Ravi first learns about his brother’s illicit doings, he tries to recuse himself from the case. But Ravi isn’t alone in his moral quandary. At the beginning of the story, Ravi’s father is also forced to choose between his principles and his family. He takes the latter option. In doing so, he lets the mine workers down.

Then there is Ravi and Vijay’s mother. She feels let down that Vijay has taken to a life of crime and walks out on him. Yet, she lives in hope that her favourite son will come around. When that doesn’t happen, she hands the revolver to Ravi. However, she also makes her way to the temple to pray for Vijay. Her moral whirlpool continues to torment her when she comes on stage to accept Ravi’s medal of honour.

View Full Image 'Deewaar'

The fourth side of this quadrilateral is Vijay. Although he has little hesitation in joining Daawar, he too grapples with his own predicament. One can see his furrowed brow the first time Ravi comes to their palatial new home in his spotless khaaki vardi. Vijay’s foreboding proves to be correct. Reluctant to reveal his connection with Ravi at first, Vijay eventually tells the gangsters out to get him, “Haan vo mera bhai hai (Yes, he’s my brother)." He dares anyone to mention Ravi’s name again. Yet, fully aware of the dangers that could confront Ravi, he pleads with him to get himself transferred.

This is Deewaar’s ethical zero-sum game; the relinquishing of principles by two family members is made up for by the actions of the two others. It is the constant inner battle of each of the four characters that gives the film a crucial grey quality. Chopra, who was filmmaker-producer B.R. Chopra’s younger sibling, had left his older brother’s production house a few years before he did Deewaar. Although he had already helmed successful films such as Dhool Ka Phool (1959) and Waqt (1965), the younger Chopra wanted to carve his own place in the industry. It is within this context that Sabharwal believes Yash Chopra’s own life experience informs Deewaar and his other works. “Those are emotions he translates very well, whenever there is an absent father figure or somebody seeking out an elderly person’s affection," he says.

ROOTS IN MYTHOLOGY

If Deewaar is Chopra’s version of Mahabharat, then Ravi is Arjuna. When Ravi’s superior instructs him to take up the case involving his brother, Ravi dithers, like Arjuna does before the 18-day battle against the Kauravas. When he again doubts himself prior to nabbing Vijay, Veera (Neetu Singh), Ravi’s lover, reminds him of the sermon given by Krishna to Arjuna to soothe the latter’s doubts.

Several commentators have pointed out that the final chase sequence involving Vijay and Ravi is like the battle between Karna and Arjuna. Vijay is shot down by Ravi only when he drops his talismanic badge (“Billa No.786")—much like the epic, where Arjuna can best Karna only after the latter is tricked into parting with his kavach (armour) and kundal (earrings). However, Deewaar’s concluding sequence is more symbolic than momentous. It only reaffirms Vijay as the Karna-like heroic figure as he dies without his charmed amulet while being shot at from behind.

Dhulia points out the “payoffs" in Salim-Javed’s writing here. He refers to Shashi Kapoor shooting a boy who steals the bread. “He shoots his brother in a similar way. He is also running."

Yet, the actual battle between Chopra’s modern Karna and Arjuna happens when the brothers meet under the bridge. This is the only scene in the film where the brothers are by themselves and actually come face-to-face. It’s strange to think of a film about two siblings with only one scene with just the two of them in dialogue with each other. Dhulia feels this is testament to the economy of Salim-Javed’s writing. “They just need one great scene. That’s it."

The defining characteristic of Kunti’s oldest son, Karna, was his abandonment. He grows up without any idea about his true antecedents. He lives much of his life dealing with accusations around his lineage. This is where the comparison with Karna begins for Vijay. He also faces abandonment. When their father leaves their family, it is Vijay who bears the brunt of the desertion. When his arm is tattooed with Mera baap chor hai (my father is a thief)—Chaudhuri calls it Deewaar’s “most violent part"—it scars Vijay forever. Nonetheless, when Daawar offers him friendship by way of partnership, Vijay’s actions again carry echoes of Karna. He joins hands with Duryodhana, a man who has run afoul of dharma, but who gives Karna a sense of belonging.

View Full Image 'Deewaar'

Like Karna, Vijay knows he is doomed. In the face-off with Ravi, he admits that he is on the side of adharma (“Ravi, main toh apni baazi khel chuka hoon. Ab haaroon yaa jeetoon…’ (Ravi, I have played my hand. Now, whether I win or lose...). Their exchange, like any battle, builds up slowly, reaching a crescendo when Vijay finally lets loose a fierce salvo, listing out all his worldly assets (“building, property, bank balance, bangla, gaadi"). Like Karna, he tests Ravi’s Arjuna in a decisive showdown. But when Ravi says, “Mere paas maa hai", it is the divine missile that sounds Vijay’s death knell.

Interestingly, both phrases, the one ingrained on Vijay’s arm, and the one told to him by Ravi, are made up of precisely four words. They include the terms “baap" and “maa", with the latter line being delivered by his bhai. They complete Vijay’s abandonment and make Vijay Karna, a man left with no one to call family.

WORKING CLASS HERO

Despite all the high-rises and fancy hotels and clothes that appear through the movie, Salim-Javed’s script is really a paean to the proletariat. Deewaar makes a passionate argument for the establishment of a egalitarian and socialistic order. Perhaps this was an intuitive response to the state of affairs in Indian society at the time as Vinay Lal notes in his book, “It may be safely averred that the first half of the 1970s… was a period of great uncertainty for India’s citizens… In January 1975, when Deewaar was released, unrest was widespread; economic productivity had declined precipitously, cities were crippled by strikes and protests, and political unrest would underscore the fragile nature of the Indian state."

Deewaar’s strong socialist tone is made evident the moment the movie lapses into its first flashback. We see Anand Babu addressing the coal workers, urging them to rise and fight for their rights. His language is peppered with words like mazdoor (worker), adhikaar (rights) and mehnat (hard work). When he says, “Aur vo subah us din aayegi…" (a new dawn will come), it is reminiscent of the title track of the Raj Kapoor-starrer Phir Subah Hogi (1958), whose lyrics were written by Sahir Ludhianvi, later Deewaar’s songwriter. This new dawn is also one that Ravi refers to. While writing out applications for employment, Ravi tells his mother, “Subah to uss din hogi, jab har kisi ke paas kaam hoga, ghar hoga, koi footpath par nahin soyega (It will only be a true dawn when everyone has work, a home and nobody sleeps on the footpath)". Sumitra Devi is immediately reminded of her husband as Ravi’s remarks carry the same leftist heft.

These are the in-your-face pleas for the working class in the film. The other big moment is actually hijacked by Vijay announcing himself as a larger-than-life presence to the audience for the first time. This happens when Vijay decides to stand up on behalf of the dockworkers against Saamant’s men from collecting “hafta" (protection money). This open rebellion by Vijay carried shades of popular Bombay underworld don Haji Mastan’s life. But the Mastan story was different from Vijay’s in that the former turned on the extortionists with a bunch of his own toughs rather than going it all alone.

As against this real life parallel, Vijay tells Rahim Chaacha, in what is the first of his many whistle-worthy lines in Deewaar, “Jo pachees baras mein nahin hua, vo ab hoga (What hasn’t happened in 25 years, shall do so now)," thereby issuing a clarion call to militant trade unionism. These moments lead Omar Ahmed, a UK-based film scholar, to describe Deewaar as an “openly political film for the mainstream era and points to the ways in which the strident leftist political address of Parallel Cinema had started to filter down into the mainstream".

That Bachchan character is still visible in Indian cinema, particularly in the southern action films. Films like Sarpatta Parambarai (2021), KGF Chapter 1 (2018) and 2 (2022), and Pushpa: The Rise (2021), whose protagonists bear an uncanny resemblance to Vijay as they brazenly confront their inferior socioeconomic situation, are definite homage offerings to Deewaar and other ‘Angry Young Man’ titles. A comic homage was seen last year in the Hindi film Baby John, when the cop hero, played by Varun Dhawan, recreates the godown fight scene (a character even mentions Deewaar), though in a comic vein. Another direct tribute is seen in actor Shahid Kapoor’s forthcoming Hindi film Deva (2025), which has Vijay in his iconic blue coolie uniform in the background in the film’s poster.

Chopra’s film is a gift that keeps on giving. It draws from the well of mythology while holding a mirror to the decade of the 1970s and imagining a better tomorrow, a work that encompasses past, present and future. That is the epic quality of Deewaar.

Akshay Manwani is a freelance writer and the author of Sahir Ludhianvi: The People’s Poet and Music, Masti, Modernity: The Cinema of Nasir Husain.