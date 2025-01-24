‘Deewaar’ at 50: The wall stands firm

This is Deewaar’s ethical zero-sum game; the relinquishing of principles by two family members is made up for by the actions of the two others. It is the constant inner battle of each of the four characters that gives the film a crucial grey quality. Chopra, who was filmmaker-producer B.R. Chopra’s younger sibling, had left his older brother’s production house a few years before he did Deewaar. Although he had already helmed successful films such as Dhool Ka Phool (1959) and Waqt (1965), the younger Chopra wanted to carve his own place in the industry. It is within this context that Sabharwal believes Yash Chopra’s own life experience informs Deewaar and his other works. “Those are emotions he translates very well, whenever there is an absent father figure or somebody seeking out an elderly person’s affection," he says.