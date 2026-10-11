Surrender to the extreme sound of dek bass

The origins of the dek bass scene—and Indian sound-system culture in general—trace back to the pandals or temporary pavilions that came up during religious festivals. Each neighbourhood would have its own sound system, and they would compete unofficially: whose pandal is bigger, blingier, and, of course, louder? Pretty soon, sound-systems were de rigueur at all sorts of road-shows—not just festivals but also election rallies, weddings, and other public events. Here too, they compete to be the loudest, as anyone living in an Indian city will tell you.