Surrender to the extreme sound of dek bass

A couple of times a year, the West Bengal village of Bhawanichak becomes the site of a very curious gathering. For one weekend, 40-odd trucks and tempos park themselves haphazardly on a patch of scrubby grassland next to verdant paddy fields. Each vehicle is loaded with a Frankenstein monster of a sound-system—stacks of home-built bass-bins, giant banks of techni-colour horns, leaning speaker-towers of Pisa lashed into position with jute ropes.
A couple of times a year, the West Bengal village of Bhawanichak becomes the site of a very curious gathering. For one weekend, 40-odd trucks and tempos park themselves haphazardly on a patch of scrubby grassland next to verdant paddy fields. Each vehicle is loaded with a Frankenstein monster of a sound-system—stacks of home-built bass-bins, giant banks of techni-colour horns, leaning speaker-towers of Pisa lashed into position with jute ropes.
A crowd of young men—and it's almost exclusively men—wanders between the different “DJ boxes”, each playing minimal bass tones and sirens at oppressive, tinnitus-inducing volume. Percussion, when it’s present, comes in at gabba warp-speed, starting at 200bpm and sprinting upwards. The effect is so physically overwhelming that it can induce nausea. People have been known to faint. But others dance like it’s a Berlin warehouse rave, high on a potent cocktail of fight-or-flight adrenaline and sensory overload.
A crowd of young men—and it's almost exclusively men—wanders between the different “DJ boxes”, each playing minimal bass tones and sirens at oppressive, tinnitus-inducing volume. Percussion, when it’s present, comes in at gabba warp-speed, starting at 200bpm and sprinting upwards. The effect is so physically overwhelming that it can induce nausea. People have been known to faint. But others dance like it’s a Berlin warehouse rave, high on a potent cocktail of fight-or-flight adrenaline and sensory overload.
This is the Bhawanichak Box Competition, and the sound coming out of those DIY speaker-stacks is called dek bass—“dek” for the cassette tapes that these DJs traditionally used, and bass as a poor stand-in for the apocalyptic sonic weapons they unleash on their audience. It’s a sound so extreme that it overloads and distorts recording devices, so wild that it refuses to be captured on tape.
I first came across dek bass in late 2019, when I was having drinks at a Bandra dive with a music producer friend from Kolkata. Over pints of beer, he showed me videos he’d shot of soundcheck competitions—as these DJ box gatherings are called—in rural Odisha, grainy distorted clips of adivasi kids losing their minds to sonic warfare. We made tentative plans to go on a field trip in a few months, properly documenting the scene. Those plans didn’t survive contact with COVID-19. But thankfully I wasn’t the only one fascinated by what was going on in the villages of East India.
Soon after the lockdown lifted, my friend and occasional collaborator Rana Ghose spent a few weeks camping out in West Bengal’s Shantipur district, where he made contact with many of the people behind these ginormous soundclashes. He would make several return visits, shooting footage for a 30-minute documentary titled Bass Boss, focusing on DJ Khabir, one of the scene’s pioneers.
Over the past couple of years, he’s taken the film to independent arts spaces all over the world, screenings often accompanied by live Khabir sets. And finally, last month, he put out Dek Bass Vol. 1, a collection of choice cuts from Khabir’s catalogue and the first release by his agency/label REProduce Artists.
The 30 cryptically-named tracks on here—it’s hard to call them songs—range from avant-garde experimentalism to footwork-adjacent fuckery, rendered with a touch of outsider music naivete. rcf danse music layers stretched out bass-drops over arrhythmia-inducing bleeps and beats, while an incongruous vocal sample yells “are you ready?” (the answer is no.) dans music goa bich sounds like stripped-down baile-funk, while 1 musik song sounds like street dhol filtered through H.P. Lovecraft. It’s a fascinating, compelling introduction to one of the Global South’s weirdest, edgiest dance scenes.
The origins of the dek bass scene—and Indian sound-system culture in general—trace back to the pandals or temporary pavilions that came up during religious festivals. Each neighbourhood would have its own sound system, and they would compete unofficially: whose pandal is bigger, blingier, and, of course, louder? Pretty soon, sound-systems were de rigueur at all sorts of road-shows—not just festivals but also election rallies, weddings, and other public events. Here too, they compete to be the loudest, as anyone living in an Indian city will tell you.
But what do you do with these systems when there’s no festival on the calendar? In West Bengal and Odisha, the people behind these DJ boxes decided to crank up the competitive spirit. Propelled by a mix of boredom, thrill-seeking and why-the-f-not attitude, they set up a whole circuit of soundcheck competitions, of which Bhawanichak is just one of the bigger events.
For these events, the DJs or operators behind the decks eschew traditional songs for an arsenal of bass sweeps, alarm sounds and sirens, the better to show off their system’s sonic capabilities. While sound systems in other parts of India prioritised fidelity and clean sound, these guys went the other way—maximalist noise, distortion, nuclear detonation of bass. What started as a soundsystem dick-waving competition, has evolved into an unknowingly avant-garde exploration of the limits of sound, body and mind.
“The vibrations will cave in your chest, you might vomit, your throat might hurt,” says Khabir in Bass Boss. “That’s what [the kids] want.”
Just why young East Indian soundsystem culture took this left-field turn—as opposed to the Jhankar beats and more recently Hindutva pop adopted by other scenes—is anybody’s guess. Some have compared it to punk rock, a genre that came about as a working class response to despair and boredom in the deindustrialised wasteland of Thatcher’s England. There are obvious resonances with contemporary West Bengal, where neoliberalism dances a victory jig over the corpse of a socialist dream.
You can also draw links to Italian futurist Luigi Russolo’s “infinite variety of noise-sounds”, or the post-industrial nightmare-scapes of Japanoise. Not that the DJs and connoisseurs of dek bass care, or are even aware of, these external parallels. For them, it’s just about the life-or-death adrenaline rush that comes with being engulfed in a maelstrom of extreme sound.
“In my experience, bass frequencies at that scale become a narcotic that forces you to exist in that exact moment alone,” Ghose said in a recent interview. “[The] past simply cannot exist. And maybe that's the point."
Bhanuj Kappal is a Mumbai-based writer.