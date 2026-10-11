Surrender to the extreme sound of dek bass

A crowd of young men—and it's almost exclusively men—wanders between the different “DJ boxes”, each playing minimal bass tones and sirens at oppressive, tinnitus-inducing volume. Percussion, when it’s present, comes in at gabba warp-speed, starting at 200bpm and sprinting upwards. The effect is so physically overwhelming that it can induce nausea. People have been known to faint. But others dance like it’s a Berlin warehouse rave, high on a potent cocktail of fight-or-flight adrenaline and sensory overload.