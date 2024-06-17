Lounge Loves: Spanish films, Jamaican football jersey and more

Cinema Español This is a rare chance to catch classic Spanish films on the big screen in Delhi. The Spanish Icons Film Festival at India International Centre, presented by Instituto Cervantes, includes Juan Antonio Bardem’s social realist drama Death of a Cyclist (19 June); Luis Garcia Berlanga’s comedy Welcome Mr. Marshall (20 June); Luis Buñuel’s typically sacrilegious Viridiana (26 June), winner of the 1961 Palme d’Or and regarded as one of the best Spanish films of all time; Carlos Saura’s haunting Cria Cuervos, with one of the great child performances by Ana Torrent (27 June); and Fernando Fernán Gómez’s Voyage to Nowhere (1 July). There will also be a round-table discussion titled Spotlight on Spanish Cinema: Icons and Masters on 18 June, featuring Alejandro Palma Allepuz, Vebhuti Duggal and Murtaza Ali Khan. — Uday Bhatia

Vocal for local Signs of gentrification abound in what used to be my aggressively uncool neighbourhood off Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road. There’s a fancy Italian restaurant next door, and a short walk away is a cute little café called Mary Jane's Bakery and Deli. Apart from being a great place to catch up with people over coffee and their excellent cinnamon roll (see picture), it has become my go-to for bread. Every few days, I walk down to the café and pick up a thick, spongy loaf of multi-grain bread, freshly baked on the premises, which they will cut for you if you ask. Mary Jane's also does croissants, strudels, cakes and buns of all kinds, as well as home-made gelato. For once, I’m not complaining about gentrification. —Shrabonti Bagchi

Also read: The perfect dessert combination of mango and chocolate Jamaican jam Look beyond the usual Spain, Argentina and France jerseys in the world of football, and you’ll find some visual treats. The Jamaican national team recently partnered with Adidas for their latest home and away jerseys for their men’s and women’s team. While the home jersey is splendid in its yellow hues, it’s the away kit that is striking. A vibrant mix of green, black and yellow—colours of the Jamaican national flag—the away jersey for the “Reggae Boyz” and “Reggae Girlz” pays homage to the Caribbean nation’s heritage, while also using symbols of its national bird (the doctor bird) and national flower (Lignum vitae). Both the home and away kits use the same motifs, but it is the latter that fits better as a collectible for any neutral football fan. —Nitin Sreedhar