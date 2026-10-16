The politics of running, onscreen and in the streets

There’s been so much running on our TLs these past few days. Much of this is from protestors trying to dodge unprecedented numbers of police and paramilitary forces tasked with grabbing everyone and busing them to far corners of Delhi. There was, of course, a lot of running in Jantar Mantar 1.0, the protests called by the then-brand new Cockroach Janta Party in July to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (who’s since resigned from the post). But the nature of it has changed. You’d often see smiles on the faces of youngsters dodging the police in July. This time, there are no smiles, and a sense of real danger to either evade or face up to.