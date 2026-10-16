The politics of running, onscreen and in the streets

It’s like a scene from a movie. But when was the last time an Indian movie had anything this exhilarating? Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), who’s been at the heart of the ongoing protests in Delhi against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, bursts into the frame and sprints towards the unmistakable white pillars of Connaught Place. Someone chases behind with a camera. For a second or two, as they race past cops and assorted paramilitary, it looks like they might make it into the gullies and out of reach. But then a group of women cops grab Bora, they’re forced to the ground, and it’s one more detention among thousands carried out that weekend.
It’s over too soon, but the sheer pounding propulsion of those 30 seconds is something to behold. What’s remarkable is that Bora is running towards danger, not away from it. This act seemed to symbolise the doomed defiance of demonstrators in the days leading up to, and especially on the weekend of 10 October, a rolling series of protests across the city, most snuffed out almost as soon as they’d begun, unrealised individually yet uncontrollable in the aggregate.
There’s been so much running on our TLs these past few days. Much of this is from protestors trying to dodge unprecedented numbers of police and paramilitary forces tasked with grabbing everyone and busing them to far corners of Delhi. There was, of course, a lot of running in Jantar Mantar 1.0, the protests called by the then-brand new Cockroach Janta Party in July to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (who’s since resigned from the post). But the nature of it has changed. You’d often see smiles on the faces of youngsters dodging the police in July. This time, there are no smiles, and a sense of real danger to either evade or face up to.
As a committed doomscroller and longtime fan of running in the movies, my brain since last week has been a mess of sprinting, scurrying, bolting, skedaddling bodies. Bora’s headlong dash reminded me of the High&Low movies I’ve been watching over the past few months. This deliriously enjoyable Japanese franchise is centred around delinquent school gangs that spend their days fighting one another. Each film has at least two monumental brawls, which are always kicked off by opposing gangs charging at each other like armies on a battlefield. These films have action by Takahito Ôuchi, who worked on another recent obsession of mine: the Rurouni Kenshin films, in which Takeru Satoh’s titular swordsman gracefully sprints into duels.
One of the most famous bits of running in film (though it lasts only 25 seconds) is the opening of Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting (1996), the junkie protagonists chased through the streets by security guards as ‘Lust for Life’ plays on the soundtrack. The punk spirit of this scene seemed to surface in a video from 11 October. A young man dodges a policeman and take off, weaving through the crowd at full pelt. As a phalanx of cops gives chase, the fugitive and three or four others sprint towards safety, the camera-wielder doing a remarkable job of following their progress. You can practically hear the pounding drums and “Choose life, choose a job…”
Running became a symbolic act of resistance at the protests, eluding the authorities, tiring and embarrassing them. A young woman in a kurta slips out of the grasp of a cop and dashes away. The policewoman chases but soon gives up. The seven or eight people running after the escapee with cameras don’t, though, and are granted a soundbite after she’s caught her breath. Like the run through the Louvre instigated by Anna Karina in Jean-Luc Godard’s Band of Outsiders (1964), it’s at once funny, thrilling and anarchic.
Though Jantar Mantar 2.0 allowed protestors less time and space to tease the establishment, whimsy did break through. One young woman steals the keys to a detention bus and darts off into the crowd, to the delight of nearby reporters. There’s the protestor in Gandhi cosplay—bald, topless, white dhoti, walking stick—sprinting with immaculate comic timing as a group of cops give chase. It’s a perfect bit of satire: the original non-violent protestor confronting another regime in the heart of Delhi—and winning (“Gandhiji kahaan gaye?” a cop asks in the video). It felt like a throwback to the days of sped-up silent comedy and the poker-faced runs of Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. Gandhiji’s athleticism also made me think of Tom Cruise, whose running has the commitment of a track star but the comic spirit of Keaton.
This being India, the endless recutting and remixing of these runs comes wrapped in cinema. There must be a thousand reels since the July protests that have been cut to ‘Bhaag DK Bose’— it’s only fitting that Delhi Belly star Imran Khan was detained at the Mumbai protests (another of his songs, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’, got a bump too). Older running songs sometimes surface; one of the clips is cut to ‘Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga Sa’, from the 1997 comedy Chachi 420. Several videos have the music from mobile game Subway Surfers. Sometimes it’s more about mood than exact reference—'Signal Pyar Ka' if you’re feeling unserious, Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Pittal’ or the ‘Sultan’ title track to fire yourself up.
All of last week, people ran expertly and clumsily, in defiance and fear, for self-preservation and solidarity. One of them ran with joy. Puzhakkal Pavithra, a 20-year-old student from Kerala studying at Delhi University, was photographed running from the police holding the Students’ Federation of India flag. Though she’s being chased by several cops, there’s a broad smile on her face. It made me think of Andrew Lindsay, the English Olympian played by Nigel Havers in Chariots of Fire (1981). He’s the one in a pack of grimacing runners sporting a huge grin in the famous opening scene on the beach. Pavithra’s viral moment is a reminder of how important infusions of exuberance are in a long, difficult struggle. Because tomorrow, as Lindsay puts it, is another day, another race.
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