The unapologetic brownness of ‘Deli Boys’

If I was in a gang, I’d want Poorna Jagannathan to run it.
The Delhi Belly actor is in sensational form in Deli Boys (JioHotstar) as the badass “aunty” in charge of a criminal empire, making sure her inept nephews can handle the cocaine-dealing (and occasional torturing) that comes with the territory. They may operate out of a deli—playing up to the most desi of stereotypes—but this series, with its goofy second season, gives us brown people having a whole other kind of fun. Not only have they gotten the party started, but they’ve done it with a spirited rendition of Chhaap Tilak. Wah wah.
The Dar brothers—Saagar Shaikh plays Raj and Asif Ali plays Mir—have inherited Chief-Saab status in a cartel built by their late father, but it is their Lucky Aunty (played by Jagannathan) who keeps their house in order. The cocaine is so plentiful that the Dars have no place to keep the cash, and therefore this season has them trying to find a smart place to launder their stash. Do they pretend to lose millions at a casino? Do they buy a high-end golf club?
The mission is simple. “Like the Kennedys but brown. Like the Rockefellers but brown,” says one brother. “Like the Hadids but dudes,” says the other.
It is this overpowering and unapologetic brownness that shines through Deli Boys and makes the series memorable. A character running through a house during a chase sequence stops to admire a bottle of “artisanal Rooh Afza.” A swaggery montage is set to the beats of Hanumankind. The words “sex is transactional and business is intimate” might feel straightforward as a line, but when Jagannathan lays it down, punctuating her delivery by saying “because, gadhe, sex is transactional and business is intimate” it feels… well, intimate. It rings truer.
Now here’s the interesting bit: “gadhe” is not translated in the subtitles, and there are no real context-clues about what the word might actually mean. It’s just there, the way Yiddish or Latin American words are strewn across American pop-culture, rightfully—and righteously—taking up space. This also indicates that Deli Boys, an English-language comedy series, isn’t really made for non-brown people. They can try it, sure, but this is created for a diaspora audience.
Here’s an example. When Raj tries to make his own weapon, a gigantic and impossibly intricate instrument of torture, his brother Mir asks “What in the RRR is this bullshit?” That line only works because it isn’t translated. How do you explain not only RRR to a white audience, but why an impractical and overloaded weapon is the ideal place to reference S.S. Rajamouli? By the time you write the liner notes, the joke has flown away.