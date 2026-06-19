The unapologetic brownness of ‘Deli Boys’

The Delhi Belly actor is in sensational form in Deli Boys (JioHotstar) as the badass “aunty” in charge of a criminal empire, making sure her inept nephews can handle the cocaine-dealing (and occasional torturing) that comes with the territory. They may operate out of a deli—playing up to the most desi of stereotypes—but this series, with its goofy second season, gives us brown people having a whole other kind of fun. Not only have they gotten the party started, but they’ve done it with a spirited rendition of Chhaap Tilak. Wah wah.