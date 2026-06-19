The unapologetic brownness of ‘Deli Boys’

If I was in a gang, I’d want Poorna Jagannathan to run it.
If I was in a gang, I’d want Poorna Jagannathan to run it.
The Delhi Belly actor is in sensational form in Deli Boys (JioHotstar) as the badass “aunty” in charge of a criminal empire, making sure her inept nephews can handle the cocaine-dealing (and occasional torturing) that comes with the territory. They may operate out of a deli—playing up to the most desi of stereotypes—but this series, with its goofy second season, gives us brown people having a whole other kind of fun. Not only have they gotten the party started, but they’ve done it with a spirited rendition of Chhaap Tilak. Wah wah.
The Delhi Belly actor is in sensational form in Deli Boys (JioHotstar) as the badass “aunty” in charge of a criminal empire, making sure her inept nephews can handle the cocaine-dealing (and occasional torturing) that comes with the territory. They may operate out of a deli—playing up to the most desi of stereotypes—but this series, with its goofy second season, gives us brown people having a whole other kind of fun. Not only have they gotten the party started, but they’ve done it with a spirited rendition of Chhaap Tilak. Wah wah.
The Dar brothers—Saagar Shaikh plays Raj and Asif Ali plays Mir—have inherited Chief-Saab status in a cartel built by their late father, but it is their Lucky Aunty (played by Jagannathan) who keeps their house in order. The cocaine is so plentiful that the Dars have no place to keep the cash, and therefore this season has them trying to find a smart place to launder their stash. Do they pretend to lose millions at a casino? Do they buy a high-end golf club?
The mission is simple. “Like the Kennedys but brown. Like the Rockefellers but brown,” says one brother. “Like the Hadids but dudes,” says the other.
It is this overpowering and unapologetic brownness that shines through Deli Boys and makes the series memorable. A character running through a house during a chase sequence stops to admire a bottle of “artisanal Rooh Afza.” A swaggery montage is set to the beats of Hanumankind. The words “sex is transactional and business is intimate” might feel straightforward as a line, but when Jagannathan lays it down, punctuating her delivery by saying “because, gadhe, sex is transactional and business is intimate” it feels… well, intimate. It rings truer.
Now here’s the interesting bit: “gadhe” is not translated in the subtitles, and there are no real context-clues about what the word might actually mean. It’s just there, the way Yiddish or Latin American words are strewn across American pop-culture, rightfully—and righteously—taking up space. This also indicates that Deli Boys, an English-language comedy series, isn’t really made for non-brown people. They can try it, sure, but this is created for a diaspora audience.
Here’s an example. When Raj tries to make his own weapon, a gigantic and impossibly intricate instrument of torture, his brother Mir asks “What in the RRR is this bullshit?” That line only works because it isn’t translated. How do you explain not only RRR to a white audience, but why an impractical and overloaded weapon is the ideal place to reference S.S. Rajamouli? By the time you write the liner notes, the joke has flown away.
A sense of greatest-hits runs through the casting and cameos as well. Brian George (perhaps best known for being Babu Bhatt in Seinfeld) plays their nemesis. Tan France of Queer Eye is a bad guy in prison. Kumail Nanjiani shows up as a smarmy lawyer. Even internet sensation Lilly Singh has a fun cameo as a star-struck wife who just wants a selfie with the next big thing.
That next big thing is Raj, who, thanks to an online movement born out of an attractive mugshot, is now seen as a Luigi Mangione-esque hot murderer—“it’s like reverse racial profiling, but for hotness,” explains a character. Sheikh has an infectiously good time mugging it up for the camera, and carries himself with an easy yet starry charm. There’s an episode where he’s wearing a cricket sweater with gold chains, sunglasses and a blue jacket and it is a definite look.
Asif Ali’s Mir is a more annoying character, an unctuous people-pleaser who can never read the room—Ali plays him with a frenzied look-at-me energy. Meanwhile Andrew Rannells plays wannabe Mayor Chadwater, a man obsessed with taking the Dar boys down —while not sure when he’s being racist. He invokes New York mayor Zohran Mamdani during a trial, for instance. “He’s a mayor, I’m running for mayor,” he attempts to clarify. “I don’t know what the rules are anymore.”
Last season was about Jagannathan taking on the boss role as the fabulously dressed gangster, and this year she embarks on a tumultuous romance with a casino boss played by—of all people—Fred Armisen. The Saturday Night Live comedian plays up his soft-spoken inscrutability and seems to have a rollicking time.
All while Jagannathan continues to be fabulous and ultraviolent and gleefully amoral as she watches over these two boys and grows their cartel to a larger-than-life size. Deli Boys is a daft and breezy six-episode show that never takes itself seriously, but whenever she’s on screen, Jagannathan makes the show somehow feel important. Like it means something. The thing about desi aunties is that they’re capable of surprises and secrets. To paraphrase the great P.G. Wodehouse: aunts aren’t gentle, man.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.