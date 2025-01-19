Demi Moore won't go quietly

“Gage then makes his big offer: a million bucks for a night with Diana—no aftermath, no strings. ‘It’s just my body,’ Diana explains. ‘It’s not my mind.’ I was glad to have that cleared up, though it does raise an interesting question: How much would you pay for an evening with Demi Moore’s mind?"
“Gage then makes his big offer: a million bucks for a night with Diana—no aftermath, no strings. ‘It’s just my body,’ Diana explains. ‘It’s not my mind.’ I was glad to have that cleared up, though it does raise an interesting question: How much would you pay for an evening with Demi Moore’s mind?"
This is from Anthony Lane’s 1993 review of Indecent Proposal in The New Yorker. It’s mean in a way that stings, switching from character to actor at the moment of punchline. I don’t mean to single out Lane, one of the great comic stylists of film criticism. Most working critics have said worse, and less musically. We don’t often imagine actors, especially big stars, reading reviews and feeling hurt. But it must happen more than we think.
Something last week made me rethink Lane’s jab. Demi Moore won the Golden Globe for Best Actress—Musical or Comedy, for her role as the ageing actress in The Substance, a wild body horror film by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat. In her acceptance speech, Moore recalled how, 30 years earlier, a producer calling her a “popcorn actress" coloured her idea of herself. “I made that mean that this (award) wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that. And that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought, a few years ago, that maybe this was it."
I decided early I’d seen all I needed to of Demi Moore. She was a huge star by the time I could watch grown-up movies. Her popularity mystified me. She had an unfortunate radar for productions that were so misguided they became cautionary tales—The Scarlet Letter (1995), Striptease (1996), Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003). I didn’t care when she tried to branch out (G.I. Jane). I stopped seeking out her films, and though she would occasionally enter my viewing orbit—holding her own in Margin Call (2011), touching as socialite Ann Woodward in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (2024)—these weren’t productions that rested on her, or really needed her.
The Substance, however, needs Moore, or at least is custom-built for her. Elisabeth Sparkle is an actress in her 50s, an Oscar winner once, now the fading host of an aerobics show—not all that far from Moore, once the highest paid actress in Hollywood, but rarely brought up now. Elisabeth is fired from the show by the producer (a disgustingly funny Dennis Quaid), then lands up in hospital after a car crash. An unnervingly beautiful nurse hands her a flash drive; it has an ad for something called The Substance, which promises a “better version of yourself". Elisabeth wrestles a while, then gives in and places an order.
The transformation scene is a startling showcase of physical acting. Elisabeth, naked in her bathroom, injects a serum, then stares at a mirror. Nothing happens—and then everything explodes. The room spins, she reels, curls up on the floor, breathless with pain. We see her body pulse and ripple. Then, her back rips open, and, like an insect exiting a cocoon, a woman crawls out, younger, hotter. She’ll take the name Sue, replace Elisabeth at the TV network. But there’s a catch—they are one person. They must keep up a complicated regimen of serums and food injections. And they must “switch" every week.
The rest of Fargeat’s film unfolds like an unhinged, gender-switched Jekyll and Hyde tale. Elisabeth quickly becomes jealous of Sue; one of the wildest scenes is her as a wizened crone cooking haute cuisine and yelling at the TV as her alternate version schmoozes on a talk show. And Sue resents having to switch back to Elisabeth every other week and starts messing with the regimen. Margaret Qualley—daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, Moore’s contemporary—is tartly funny as the preening starlet who puts her future health at risk to meet beauty standards of the present (there’s symbolism around every corner in this film). But The Substance turns on Moore’s daring turn, by turn funny, ugly, vulnerable, slapstick and corrosive.
There are moments in the key of Lynch—everything Quaid does, as well as the ominous electronic burps and farts on the soundtrack—and Cronenberg. But I see more Verhoeven in Fargeat’s gleeful, grotesque skewering of American celebrity culture. She brings a cool outsider’s eye to this demolition job, all gleaming surfaces, disorienting perspectives and bold colours (and butt shots, so many butt shots).
It’s not like this film completely turned me around on Moore. But it’s a useful reminder that anyone—actor, writer, director—might mean nothing to you for decades and then do something undeniably cool. This is an evening well spent with Demi Moore.
‘The Substance’ is on Mubi.