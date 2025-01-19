Demi Moore won't go quietly

Something last week made me rethink Lane’s jab. Demi Moore won the Golden Globe for Best Actress—Musical or Comedy, for her role as the ageing actress in The Substance, a wild body horror film by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat. In her acceptance speech, Moore recalled how, 30 years earlier, a producer calling her a “popcorn actress" coloured her idea of herself. “I made that mean that this (award) wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that. And that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought, a few years ago, that maybe this was it."