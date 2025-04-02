‘Desh Pardesh’: An exhibition about finding a home in the world

Viewing He was a Good Man, a multimedia work by artist Ranbir Kaleka, is like embarking on a journey through sound and time. The artist has created an immersive experience by projecting a single-channel video onto an earlier oil painting, titled Man Threading Needle, which showed a middle-aged man completely focused on the needle in his hand.Even though the image of the man remains fixed, you feel like the visual has transformed and evolved as the videoscapes projected on it change. In one scene, shadows engage with the figure; in another, as bridges come into view in the video, it feels like the man in the painting has traveled a hundred miles. Such works form a part of Kaleka’s micro solo, Fear of the New Dawn, on view at Stir Gallery.