Turn your home office into a homely office
SummaryHow each of us acclimatise to the space we work in is different. The sheer amount of time you interact with a workspace demands that you pay it some attention
Why do you need an office to write, my father asked recently. I do many things besides writing but honestly, he was right to be quizzical. As an independent consultant most of my work can be done off a laptop or phone, as efficiently from a coffee shop or a park bench. But I began this year with the intention of separating my work life from my home life, wanting to disengage the two so that there was discipline, routine and a sense of appreciation for coming home after work every day.
It’s been six years since I began working independently, which means the professional and personal have been enmeshed for a while, sometimes uncomfortably so. It was a blessing during covid and when my children were still at home but now that they are in boarding school, working from the house feels somewhat indolent. At the same time, workdays feel long and never-ending, infecting my sense of the personal. The aftertaste of a bad workday lingers, follows me to bed and then wakes up with me the next day.