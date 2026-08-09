Designer Harpreet Narula explores rhythm and abstraction in first solo art show

There is a certain tactility to the Rhythm of Life series on view at Art Explore, New Delhi. In these abstract works, part of designer and visual artist Harpreet Narula’s first solo exhibition, Inward, paint resembles the texture of embroidered thread. According to curator Vikram Singh, Narula’s paintings are shaped by three enduring traditions: The painted walls of havelis of Punjab and the frescoes of Shekhawati, the loom and the act of repetition. Memory and rhythm have emerged as cornerstones of his artistic practice.
Narula believes that whether it is designing garments or working on a painting, the inspiration comes from past encounters with fabric, architecture and visual art. In fact, his large collection of archival textiles, which act as references both for his label and costume design for films, generously offers visual cues on texture, surface and pattern. “Your subconscious absorbs all of those elements and then you build up on it,” he says.
There are interesting points of convergence and divergence between his fashion and artistic practices. While textile design requires a certain amount of structural discipline, the abstraction in his art allows Narula to take a break from it. “I have been designing garments for 25 years now. You create a collection for someone based on their body type, choice of aesthetic and occasion. These factors are interesting to work with as they allow you to be a part of people’s stories,” elaborates Narula. Over the years, however, he has felt the urge to pursue a path that allowed free-flowing artistic expression just for himself. That stayed at the back of his mind even while sketching for his fashion collections. He would go on to create something entirely new out of sketches that probably were not working out for his label.
A meditative journey
As he started painting, Narula began to enjoy the process. “I work a lot with repetition of lines and dots. A small square, in particular, keeps coming back to my work. Sometimes there are overlaps between thousands of squares or multiple kinds of arrangements within a single work,” he says. “I find the whole process of repetition very meditative. While my hands are working on the squares, my mind goes into a trance.” This slowing down of the mind offers a unique kind of clarity. This personal therapy, of sorts, becomes a key motivator in Narula heading to his studio every evening, where he ends up painting till early hours of the morning sometimes.