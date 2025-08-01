'Dhadak 2' review: An urgent, at times electric film about caste oppression

Flush with pride from having joined law school, Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), the first in his Dalit family to attend college, brings home a problem from class. He opens it up for neighbourhood discussion—a group of stranded people eat each other in a desperate bid for survival: what would the law say? The residents of Bhim Nagar are aghast. But one man examines it differently. “We’d be fine," he says. “They wouldn’t eat us.” A woman chimes in: “They definitely won’t eat adivasis.”

Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2, a Hindi remake of Pariyerum Perumal, takes a great deal from Mari Selvaraj’s superb 2018 Tamil film. I don’t remember this scene, though. It’s a throwaway joke, but a telling one. Unlike most Hindi films about caste, which either tiptoe around the issue or are boringly instructional, Dhadak 2 can imagine how people who’ve seen oppression their whole lives might turn it into gallows humour.

On Neelesh’s first day of law school, dean Ansari (Zakir Hussain) warns him to stay away from student politics. The young man assures him he will. He's there to study, graduate, support his family, no matter how charismatic Shekhar (Priyank Tiwari), a Dalit rights activist, might seem, or how quickly he becomes close to fellow student Vidhi (Triptii Dimri). We know this won’t last, even before he does. As Neelesh later says, he felt like he was flying, only to have his sky snatched from him.

What passes for a promising spell in Neelesh’s life would register as traumatic for a privileged person experiencing a fraction of the same. Barely has he joined and the word ‘quota’ is thrown in his face. His reluctance to say his surname (he offers “Neelesh B.A.L.L.B.”) is pounced upon by a professor. The same instructor cruelly exposes his lack of English, before speaking in one of the wonkiest accents imaginable. But Neelesh can shrug these off and carry on, which speaks to a lifetime of having had to do so.

Selvaraj’s film began with a shockingly cruel act by a group of upper-caste men. Dhadak 2 has the same scene, but later in the film. It’s a smart adjustment by Iqbal and co-writer Rahul Badwelkar, sacrificing the immediate starkness of Pariyerum Perumal but functioning as a line in the sand. If viewers are in ‘deep sleep’ (as Neelesh later accuses Vidhi of being), they won't be after this. There’s an even more harrowing scene to follow—shocking not because these kinds of incidents don’t happen but because they don’t happen in Hindi films.

The issue of student fellowships, a lifeline for the economically disadvantaged, is an extremely divisive issue among Neelesh’s batchmates. This is a pointed reference. In 2016, Rohith Vemula, a PhD student at the University of Hyderabad and a Dalit rights activist, died by suicide, igniting protests on campuses across India. In his final letter, Vemula asked that his family be paid the seven months of fellowship he was due. Vemula looms large in Iqbal’s film, lending it urgency and poignance, as he did in Payal Kapadia’s documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing (2021).

That Dhadak 2 gets most of its story ideas from Pariyerum Perumal is beyond dispute. I also think Iqbal, directing her first feature, is unable to paint as vivid a picture of her protagonist’s community as Selvaraj did in his film. But Dhadak 2 is neither a dilution nor a tepid job-for-hire. As Neelesh is increasingly strung out and persecuted, the film starts to crackle. There are a series of scuffles and standoffs leading to a sustained expulsion of rage, all directed with a bristling confidence.

Chaturvedi’s hurt eyes and conciliatory body language make Neelesh winsome and a little sad from the start. Gone is the cockiness of his earlier roles, replaced by a shy, polite boy who needs to be explained what ‘toxic masculinity’ is. He and Dimrii make a sweet pair, the hipper Vidhi nudging the relationship forward while coming to terms with her family’s deep casteism. Iqbal takes from Pariyerum Perumal the assassin figure, one of the most mysterious villains in modern Indian film, operating parallel to the narrative until it's time to intersect. Here he’s played by the wonderfully shifty Saurabh Sachdeva, a unique killer, unhurried, uninterested in payment, only insisting on a specific kind of target.