Three new indie rap records you should hear

It’s a process that I’ve got down pat, and that I usually trust. But it’s also not perfect. I know that, somewhere in that big digital archive of music that I haven’t heard—or only sampled in passing—there are bound to be some records that might rock my world, if only I had made the time to check them out. It’s a thought that sometimes keeps me awake at night, especially if I’ve happened to glance at my unread email count on Gmail (it’s at 2407 right now, which is dreadful, I know). So every once in a while, I like to spend a couple of days digging through my grab-bag of advances and demos, hunting for hidden gems that I couldn’t get to in time, that found themselves lost in the shuffle.

It’s a process that I’ve got down pat, and that I usually trust. But it’s also not perfect. I know that, somewhere in that big digital archive of music that I haven’t heard—or only sampled in passing—there are bound to be some records that might rock my world, if only I had made the time to check them out. It’s a thought that sometimes keeps me awake at night, especially if I’ve happened to glance at my unread email count on Gmail (it’s at 2407 right now, which is dreadful, I know). So every once in a while, I like to spend a couple of days digging through my grab-bag of advances and demos, hunting for hidden gems that I couldn’t get to in time, that found themselves lost in the shuffle.

Also Read | Tarun Balani turns inherited memories into an evocative album

On my last such deep dive, I found three. And so, instead of my usual column about one of the previous month’s big ticket releases, I’m gonna give them their moment in the sun, in the hope that they entertain and challenge you as much as they challenged me. They’re all rap records—which tells you something about what the most exciting Indian music scene is these days—but they come from different parts of the country, speak in different tongues, and light up different parts of the prefrontal cortex. And, I promise, they’re all more worthy of your time than the latest corporate-backed, Spotify-playlisted flavour of the week.

The first record is Natya Alaapika, the latest full-length by Bhojpuri rapper and producer Shikriwal. There’s very little info about Shikriwal available online—his first name’s Sanket, he hails from Jharkhand, and he started dropping music in 2020, during the early pandemic. His debut mixtape—2020’s Cactus—was largely unremarkable, showcasing an artist with potential, but still searching for a sound that set him apart from the flood of rappers trying to recreate the formula that propelled Naezy and Divine to stardom.

He spent the next few years experimenting, lurching from glitchy, East Coast bass (as on 2022’s Fuck The DJ) to the chilled-out jazz-hop of 2023 EP 27.05.1997. After releasing a string of singles last year, he dropped Natya Alaapika this May to little fanfare. Which is a tragedy, because it’s one of the most inventive and vital Indian records I’ve heard all year. Shikriwal and his gang of collaborators—including Yash Raj Mishra, Abhi Shakti and Vilohitt—fuse Bihari folk, Bhojpuri pop jazz, hip-hop and lo-fi electronica into a sonic dreamscape that feels both global and hyperlocal, strongly rooted in Purvanchal soil but with its tendrils ranging far and wide.

Jaunty upright bass moves in counterpoint to flute on the folk-jazz cut Baate Karti Ho, while Rajkumut lurches forward with keening, ominous synths and propulsive bass. Over the jazz-funk grooves of Vyapar, Shikriwal delivers paan-stained braggadocio rhymes over a mouthful of gutka, and somehow manages to make it all sound cool. Tanashahi channels Danny Brown flows over warped, cartoonish synths while Nirnayak is a torch song that layers Shikriwal’s gravelly raps and collaborator Nihaarika’s breathy croon over melismatic saxophone runs. In an ideal world, this record would be splashed all over your Spotify and Instagram feeds. And if Shikriwal can keep up this level of craftsmanship, then he’ll soon get there, even in this far-from-ideal timeline.

Slightly less polished—but even more thrillingly experimental—is Shall We Proceed?, an eight-track mixtape by Kerala rap duo Bunnyboo. 14thIndian and Nerdyrangan craft a dark, dystopian sonic universe out of jagged industrial synths, feedback-drenched guitars, discordant keys, and eldritch, manipulated vocal samples—like JPEGmafia crossed with Xiu Xiu, then filtered through the post-modern absurdism of Om-Dar-B-Dar. It’s the perfect sonic backdrop for the duo’s snotty, sneering brand of conscious hip-hop.

Fuck Jerry Seinfeld—featuring guest appearances by Anohnymouss and The Siege—layers pulsing bass lines over 70s Bolly-disco grooves (and a sample of Akshay Kumar’s infamous mango question to PM Modi), as they trade bars about smoking weed and catching temple priests rocking Pierre Cardins. Buff Curry, as the name suggests, is a horror-rap takedown of those who would lynch a man for what he eats. And then there’s the arty jazz-rap of the hilariously-named They Sold Ayodhya For A Pack Of Lights, both cheeky and menacing in all the right quantities. While other anti-establishment rappers are hugging politicians at their gigs, these guys are taking names and pulling no punches.

The final record is by an artist whom I was already familiar with, but whose latest record I could only get to after the music press’s relentless news cycle had already moved on to newer releases. Ahmedabad rapper Dhanji’s 2023 album Ruab was a cinematic masterpiece of Motown soul, blaxploitation funk, and absurdist, iconoclastic rhymes (and one of my albums of the year). His latest mixtape with producer Rasla, titled Drive In Cinema 2.1, leans even further into avant-garde experimentation, while trading funk for chromatic trap synths and 808s.

Rapping in Gujarati, Dhanji tosses off tongue-in-cheek rhymes about Ahmedabad life, drugs, booze and sex, never quite taking himself seriously. His voice and delivery mutates with each track—autotuned to codeine elasticity on tracks like Khushy Khushy, Gushy Gushy and lead single Company Building, modulated to a smoky rasp on the surprisingly catchy Italy Ni Piye Ame Daru.

The 19-track mixtape might lack the conceptual ambition and consistency of Ruab, but it still showcases an artist who keeps pushing boundaries, always just a little ahead of the curve. And I challenge you to find an Indian rap song nearly as absurdly funny—and scathingly satirical—as Nakli Aur Alsi Polis (In The Spa). If you’re looking for India’s answer to RXKNephew, then “Dhanji da 1 2 do it".

Bhanuj Kappal is a Mumbai-based journalist.

Also Read | World Music Day: When mixtapes were a love language