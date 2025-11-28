Dharmendra was an outsized hero who made the movies larger

Not that we ever could. Between the Dharmendra of 1969 and the Dharmendra of 2022, and indeed the Dharmendra signing my notebook in 1989, stood a man of dramatic contradictions. He was a man with a fine ear for shayari, a man who needed his movie scripts written in Urdu, yet it feels blasphemous to imagine “kuttey, main tera khoon pi jaaoonga"—his action-hero refrain through the 1980s—written in that language. I remember seeing Dharmendra on a Salman Khan gameshow where Khan asked him what he would do with the prize money of a lakh or two, and he candidly laughed, saying he would drink it away. I also remember him on a news channel speaking thoughtfully about a Muslim woman who was disappointed that he had joined the BJP, and how he had assured her that he was going to the party as a representative of the Muslims, a true secularist.