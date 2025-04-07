Lounge Loves: Dhiren Cabin, hyperlocal treats

Urdu for Gen Subtitles I recently watched two Motley Productions plays at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai and liked how they made Urdu prose accessible in some parts. In Aurat Aurat Aurat, a play based on Ismat Chughtai’s work, there were on-screen subtitles to translate key verses. One striking example was Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Aaj Bazaar Mein Pa-Ba-Jola Chalo (Walk shackled in the marketplace today). The phrase recurred throughout the play, and each time, the projector displayed its English translation. A similar approach shaped the play Manto, Ismat... Haazir Hain, where English translations of certain Urdu words were seamlessly woven into the narration. I feel that hearing the literal meaning in English—without disrupting the rhythm of the Urdu—sharpens comprehension for amateur viewers like me hailing from the subtitles generation.

—Shephali Bhatt Cabin Fever If you want to enter a time capsule away from the gentrified cafes of south Kolkata, make a trip to Dhiren Cabin in Sovabazar in the northern part of the city. A colonial dive established in 1938, it still serves a largely unchanged menu to generations of loyal patrons, standing proud as a glorious fossil from another era, when deep-fried savoury treats like chicken cutlet, fish fry and devilled egg were ambrosia to the taste buds of Bengalis. To this day, two rickety “cabins” continue to stand, though their curtains are gone, alongside individual tables. The tea comes in mismatched cups and saucers, while the heavenly aroma of just-fried mutton kabiraji and Mughlai paratha fills the air. People travel from afar for the chicken stew, served with a slice of loaf.

In Delhi and its surrounding areas bougainvillea are in full bloom, and at their lushest, in spring, interrupting the landscape with their burst of colour—draped over boundary walls, peeping out from balconies, and breaking the monotony of nondescript trees. The pink ones are the most intense. On a side lane in Noida, there are three lush trees, side by side, so inviting that you will find people stopping here to take selfies—very Insta worthy. My favourite scene last week was this bougainvillea tree caressing the front gate of a house—the steps were covered with flowers, looking like gossamer in the morning sun, as if somebody had strewn them in the anticipation of welcoming a loved one.