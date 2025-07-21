Lounge Loves: ‘Marley Springs Ahead’, ‘Jogi’ and more

The Song Remains the Same The first look for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which dropped last week, is a surprisingly well-put-together Bollywood promo. The action is cut to the beat of Jogi, a 2003 track by UK producer Panjabi MC. This was a remix of an incredibly catchy 1995 Punjabi folk number called Na Dil De Pardesi Nu, composed by Charanjit Ahuja. Panjabi MC kept Muhammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur’s playful vocals, adding a big beat and a few yells. The track appeared on the same album that gave the international hit Mundian To Bach Ke. The Dhurandhar version sounds essentially like Panjabi MC’s, with some further mixing and tweaking by Shashwat Sachdev. The biggest addition is a rap by Hanumankind, who made a big splash last year with Big Dawgs. Sadiq and Kaur’s original vocals can scarcely be improved, and are duly retained here as well.

—Uday Bhatia Letting Go It’s impossible not to read Jhumpa Lahiri’s new short fiction, Jubilee (published recently in The New Yorker), as a fragment of autobiography. The unnamed first-person narrator revisits the year when Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her jubilee. Back in 1977, she, the narrator, then a girl of 10, spent three months in London, the city of her birth, with her parents and infant sister. Her memories of that time are light and innocent, but also heavy with a tragic awareness—of the past as well as future. Inspired by writer Mavis Gallant, Jubilee could have come from Lahiri’s Pulitzer-winning debut collection, The Interpreter of Maladies (2000). It’s an elegy to loved ones, especially to mothers, crafted with the delicate reserve that Lahiri is synonymous with.

—Somak Ghoshal

Marley for Babies We have a pile of baby books at home which my one-year-old used to pore over in awe, but now the awe only lasts a few seconds per book. The only book that holds her for longer is Marley Springs Ahead, a touch book about a dog that my sister fortunately saved after having her child over a decade ago. Between my child’s love for animals and the bright colours and different textures, Marley is definitely her favourite book. We don’t go anywhere without him. Unfortunately, there aren’t more available in India, so I’m being ultra careful with this book. I am even softer on him after discovering he is the very Marley that Marley and Me was based on, and by the same author.

— Dakshayani Kumaramangalam Music to the Ears Most days, the internet looks like a slow-moving dystopia to me. So it feels rare (and precious) when a platform’s new features make you go, “I love the internet”. The recent Spotify integrations with Instagram audio and, earlier, with SoundHound are exactly that kind of rare delight. As someone who needs a background score for almost every activity, I’m constantly looking up songs on SoundHound or discovering their snippets on Instagram. The plan is always to add them to Spotify later, but “later” often never comes. These updates change that. With just a single tap, a song moves from a fleeting moment to a permanent spot in my “Liked Songs” playlist on the app. Now, Spotify tracks shared on Instagram Stories play audio—no more just album art—making sharing and discovering music feel that much more fluid.