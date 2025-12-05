‘Dhurandhar’ review: Pakistan-set film offers sadism and expert bad vibes

Surrounded by an excellent rogue’s gallery (Dutt is the only one who doesn’t fit), Singh can be a strong, silent focal point. He has the luxurious mane, and the relaxed majesty, of a lion. He's impossibly buff here; the sheer difference in size between him and Sara Arjun, playing Jamali’s daughter and Hamza’s lover, is almost comical. Dhar ruins his best line somewhat—“Ghaayal hoon, isliye ghaatak hoon" (I’m wounded, that’s why I’m lethal)—superimposing the words on screen as he says them. So little is shown of Hamza’s life before Pakistan that we can only guess what drives him. It perhaps serves Dhar’s purpose to keep Hamza a perpetually cocked gun, unencumbered by backstory. But I missed the emotionality of the similar Rafiq storyline in Saare Jahan Se Accha, a spy series with plenty of shared DNA with Dhar’s film.