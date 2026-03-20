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What to watch this week: 'Dhurandhar’ sequel, Peaky Blinders and more

‘Dhurandhar’ sequel looks to break records, a final goodbye to the Peaky Blinders, and other titles

Team Lounge
Published20 Mar 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
AI Quick Read

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

With the monster success of the first film, the anticipation for the sequel, in theatres just three months later, is unprecedented in recent Hindi cinema. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story of Hamza/Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh), an Indian spy who rises to the top of the underworld in Lyari, Karachi. (In theatres)

A scene from 'Peaky Blinders'.

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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Steven Knight’s acclaimed gangster series, whose sixth and last season was in 2022, gets a farewell movie set during World War II to wrap up its story. Cillian Murphy leads a stacked cast that includes Stephen Graham and Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan. (Netflix)

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A still from 'Imperfect Women'.

Imperfect Women

A shocking murder casts a shadow over the longstanding friendship between three women. Kerry Washingston, Kate Mara and Elisabeth Moss star in this psychological drama series based on a novel of the same name by Araminta Hall. (Apple TV+)

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A scene from 'It Was Just an Accident'.

It Was Just an Accident

After the bleak No Bears (2022), Jafar Panahi goes even darker with It Was Just an Accident, the first since 2013’s Closed Curtain to not have the director playing himself. Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri) kidnaps a man (Ebrahim Azizi) who he believes was his torturer in prison. He isn’t entirely sure—and so he brings in other dissidents to see if they can identify the official. The film, which won the Palme d’Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, is a scathing attack on Iran’s brutal justice and penal systems, yet leavened with Panahi’s wry, ironic humour. The film was also nominated at the 98th Academy Awards, for Best International Feature Film. (MUBI)

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Also Read | ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ review: Sequel rages past the point of exhaustion
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