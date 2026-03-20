What to watch this week: 'Dhurandhar’ sequel, Peaky Blinders and more

With the monster success of the first film, the anticipation for the sequel, in theatres just three months later, is unprecedented in recent Hindi cinema. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story of Hamza/Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh), an Indian spy who rises to the top of the underworld in Lyari, Karachi. (In theatres)

It Was Just an Accident

After the bleak No Bears (2022), Jafar Panahi goes even darker with It Was Just an Accident, the first since 2013’s Closed Curtain to not have the director playing himself. Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri) kidnaps a man (Ebrahim Azizi) who he believes was his torturer in prison. He isn’t entirely sure—and so he brings in other dissidents to see if they can identify the official. The film, which won the Palme d’Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, is a scathing attack on Iran’s brutal justice and penal systems, yet leavened with Panahi’s wry, ironic humour. The film was also nominated at the 98th Academy Awards, for Best International Feature Film. (MUBI)