At the Tridhara Durga Puja, Kolkata, a contemporary art installation is catching the eye of visitors. Dhwani, a sculptural work, 12 feet tall and weighing 150 kilos, has been envisioned as a manifestation of the Kundalini Shakti. Curated by Myna Mukherjee and produced by Shilo Suleman in collaboration with members of the Lohar community of blacksmiths in Rajasthan, the installation is a multi-layered one.

For one, it brings together the age-old tradition of metalwork with new age media. In a way, it breaks the silos of folk and contemporary art. Every year, the Durga Puja pandals across the country turn into canvases for public art, where millions of people encounter different visual vocabularies outside the white cube space. For Mukherjee, it was important to place contemporary art within pandals, which have long been the meeting point for community, rituals and politics. “...it is about dissolving the hierarchies between high art and popular art, folk and contemporary, ritual and avant-garde. Dhwani becomes part of that continuum—an offering to the goddess, but also a reminder that art belongs to everyone, not just to the privileged few," she adds.

The golden sheen of Dhwani stands in stark contrast to the all-black theme of the pandal designed by Gouranga Kuila, which subverts the notion of white as pure and black as inauspicious. According to Mukherjee, it was during colonial rule that the British obsession with white as a pure colour relegated black to an ominous one. “Yet Bengal’s cosmologies tell another story: Kali, Shyama, tantric night rituals, and indigenous goddess traditions have long celebrated darkness as fertile, fierce, and divine. Here, black is not an absence of power but a reclamation of precolonial lineages and a resistance to erasure. In pre-Brahmanical goddess traditions, black was associated with fertility, the soil and feminine power," she explains. By integrating black into the theme of the pandal, Kuila wants to remind the viewers of a more pluralistic history of the goddess—one that draws from the tribal, tantric, and folk practices. “In that sense, this pandal is not just different visually, but politically—it challenges us to remember what has been overwritten," says Mukherjee.

