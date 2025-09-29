The collaboration with the Lohar communities of Rajasthan also holds deep meaning for the artist. When she moved to Jaipur nearly five years back, she wanted to deepen her engagement with brass work. “I also wanted to trace my mother’s lineage. In the process, I found out that we come from the Lohar community of Rajasthan. And as the universe would have it, the oldest and most trusted karigars in my team—Shehzaad and Babulal—come from the same community as my family," she elaborates. This is a relationship that has been built over the years and has spanned many projects. The collaboration is a complex albeit meaningful one, with the resulting work being even better than the initial idea. For Mukherjee, such work is not a binary between tradition and modernity but a living, breathing dialogue between them. As a curator, my role is to hold that space of translation: to ensure that the work remains grounded in the community’s craft while also amplifying its resonance in a global contemporary art language," she adds.