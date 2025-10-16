Play It Again, Diane: A love letter to a true original

The Annie Hall heroine was muse to the film’s director, Woody Allen, who made eight films with her and remained devoted to her, declaring—in a touching elegy—that after her assessment of his first film, Take The Money And Run, he made films only for Keaton, “an audience of one." They were lovers for years, then friends for life. Francis Ford Coppola, speaking of how he cast the actress in The Godfather, said he was immediately attracted to her. Keaton eventually got involved with her Godfather leading man, Al Pacino. They were lovers for years, then friends for life.

Also Read | Robert Redford was a true leading man

As audiences, we get it. We fell for Diane Keaton the minute we first saw her on screen—probably making a joke—and she, mercifully, befriended us for life.

She bedazzled the world but did so with unnatural ease, as if unaware or dismissive of her charm or her beauty or her talent, unwilling to be celebrated. In his memoir Apropos Of Nothing, Allen writes, “Keaton’s the type who complains, ‘Oh, I can’t do this, I can’t imitate Marlon Brando.’ Like the girls in class who tell you how lousy they did on the test and the results come back and they’re straight A’s." She embodied that self-effacing “aw shucks" nature of Annie Hall, that unforgettable character for whom she won an Oscar, and one that clings to her forever.

We don’t have to close our eyes to see her in that outfit—waistcoat and hat and tennis racket—looking daft and divine in the same breath, somehow managing superhuman levels of neurotic awkwardness, as she nearly hitches a ride before eventually offering one.

Watching Keaton perform feels special, as if you’re seeing something real and raw and untouched, as if the performer has kindly allowed you to watch them rehearse, every vulnerability exposed and every movement her own. Her character in Annie Hall was based largely on her own personality and wardrobe—“as if her personal shopper was Buñuel," wrote Allen — but go see Keaton in something very different, like the side-splitting Love And Death, where she plays a Russian wanting to assassinate Napoleon.

In one scene, lampooning the over-circuitous nature of existential philosophers and the Russian literary fetishisation of misery, her character Sonja goes on about how “to love is to suffer" but also that “to suffer is to suffer." It’s a deliciously silly bit of writing, but Keaton delivers this nonsense with such gravitas that young Instagrammers are making reels of it set to emotive music.

Watching Keaton play against type is a treat. She’s superlative in The Godfather II, of course, but I’d like to recommend an underrated late-career highlight. In Paolo Sorrentino’s series The Young Pope, Keaton’s Sister Mary is an enigmatic, fiercely cunning figure lurking behind the Vatican’s gilded curtains. She rationalises evil with a smile, and toys with moral ambiguity as if playing chess. Both nurturer and manipulator, Sister Mary is a cold and calculating force in a surreal political arena, and Keaton’s performance is as powerful and subtle as it is devilishly clever.

Cleverness came easy to Keaton. In Pacino’s memoir Sonny Boy, the actor writes about a time he had gone broke thanks to reckless business decisions, and that Keaton was instrumental in getting him back to making movies. He writes: “She said to me, ‘What are you going to do, mope around all day? You’re going to go back to the Village and live in a room and do your art pieces? Is that what you’re thinking you’re going to do? Come on, Al, you’re not in the sixties anymore. There’s no going back. You’ve been rich too long.’"

“You’ve been rich too long." What a gift for dialogue.

Keaton’s off-the-cuff candour and warmth are currently on display across the grieving, wistful internet, highlighted in interview clips and award-acceptance speeches. She was a performer who not only refused to take herself too seriously, but was only too willing to laugh at herself. The joke was frequently on her in so many of her most memorable parts, and Keaton relished being the punchline.

My other top Keaton performances are in Interiors, Reds, Looking For Mr. Goodbar, Marvin’s Room, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Something’s Gotta Give, Radio Days, Play It Again, Sam, and Manhattan. Not one of those is like the other. Each is special, each is unadulterated Keaton.

In Mario Puzo’s novel The Godfather, Michael Corleone is hit by something called “the thunderbolt". He’s hiding out in Sicily when he sees an Italian girl and he feels the impact immediately and irrevocably. The phenomenon is rooted in southern Italian tradition (“colpo di fulmine"), signifying love so sudden and consuming that it appears external. “You can’t hide the thunderbolt," tease Corleone’s companions. “When it hits you, everybody can see it."

There was something about Diane Keaton. Maybe it was the charm, the casual sophistication, the iconic la-dee-da. Maybe it was the clothing, eccentric and inspired and so trendsetting that Women’s Wear Daily declared the autumn of 1977 “Annie Fall". Maybe it was her absolute comfort with her own uniqueness. Maybe it was the fact that nobody—nobody—looked better in a hat. Describing their first social encounter, Allen writes, “The upshot is that she was so charming, so beautiful, so magical, that I questioned my sanity."

Ditto. Diane Keaton, thunderbolt.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.

Also Read | Sean Connery (1930-2020): This diamond is forever