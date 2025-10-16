Play It Again, Diane: A love letter to a true original

She bedazzled the world but did so with unnatural ease, as if unaware or dismissive of her charm or her beauty or her talent, unwilling to be celebrated. In his memoir Apropos Of Nothing, Allen writes, “Keaton’s the type who complains, ‘Oh, I can’t do this, I can’t imitate Marlon Brando.’ Like the girls in class who tell you how lousy they did on the test and the results come back and they’re straight A’s." She embodied that self-effacing “aw shucks" nature of Annie Hall, that unforgettable character for whom she won an Oscar, and one that clings to her forever.